Henry Kwasi Prempeh, the Executive Director of Center for Democratic Development has objected to the decision to pay the first and second spouses

Based on an emolument committee recommendation, the government has decided to pay monthly salaries to the wives of the President and Vice President

In a Facebook post, Prempeh questioned the need for the payment

He said government might as well pay the wives of the Speaker of Parliament and the Chief Justice

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Henry Kwasi Prempeh, the Executive Director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD) has slammed the decision by the government to pay monthly salaries to the first and second spouses.

On Wednesday, July 7, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid for their roles on a monthly basis.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Prempeh questioned the need to pay the spouses of the leaders of the country when they benefit from the perks of being a part of the presidency.

CDD Director blasts gov't over salaries for Samira and Rebecca: Pay Speaker and CJ's wife too. Photo source: H. Kwasi Prempeh, Samira Bawumia, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

He also pointed out that the emolument committee "has no authority to recommend payment of any allowance or emolument to First or Second Spouses, as these are not Article 71 offices or office holders."

The CDD Director further said since the Speaker of Parliament and the Chief Justice act in the President and his Vice's stead when they are out of the country, their wives might as well be paid monthly.

"Anyway, why stop at First and Second Spouses? Why not the Third Spouse (since the Speaker gets to act as President sometimes) or the Fourth (so the Chief Justice, too, can enjoy some marital privileges on the back of taxpayers), and on and on and on," added Prempeh.

He further added that the decision of the government in a way paves the way for the spouses to be asked to declare their assets.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Read Prempeh's full post below.

In other news, Protesters who took part in the 'March For Justice' demonstration have referred to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a dictator.

Held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the demo organized by the Youth wing of Ghana's leading opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) seeks to 'demand justice for people killed or brutalized by security personnel in the past few weeks' per a statement.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh