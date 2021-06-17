Deborah and her husband had left Nigeria for Libya en route to Italy in 2018 in search of greener pastures

One thing led to another and her husband met his tragic end on the Mediterranean Sea, meaning the mission had to be aborted

In an exclusive interview with Legit TV, the 31-year-old shared how she has reintegrated into the Nigerian society since her return

Deborah Imagbeghian is a Nigerian hustler who is into a number of vocations including hairdressing and pedicure.

This she ventured into since her return to Nigeria after a failed trip to Italy.

Deborah started all over again upon her return to the country

In an interview with Legit TV, the 31-year-old lady narrated how she had left the country with her husband in 2018 to seek greener pastures.

They had pursued this through the infamous Libya route.

How Deborah survived the Mediterranean waters

According to the lady, before embarking on the trip, they were warned that the zodiac wasn't good but still went on the boat trip.

At the Mediterranean sea, their boat capsized with her husband one of the many persons who lost their lives.

Deborah survived the ugly incident thanks to where she was seated on the boat. The Nigerian woman explained that only those who were positioned around the boat engine lost their lives - she sat at the opposing end.

