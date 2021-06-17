When you are considering luxury, speed, automobile, and class, then think Rolls Royce Boat Tail which is reportedly the world's most expensive car at $28 million.

What makes this vehicle special as earlier reported is that it was meticulously handcrafted with the interest of its owners.

A description on the car maker's website goes thus:

"Envisioned by extraordinary clients and realised by the master artisans of Coachbuild, this singular imagining honours the owners’ lifelong reverence for life at sea."

In this report, YEN.com.gh will be showing in five photos, the making process of the classy vehicle.

Photo 1: The proof

The man works on its body with precision. Photo source: @rollsroycecars

When you are looking for proof that the car was indeed handcrafted, then this settles it. In the snap, a man kneels as he perfects the vehicle's body with a smoothening brush.

Photo 2: Are they making a chair?

A rugged work went into bringing out a tasteful design. Photo source: @rollsroycecars

To show that the car took collective efforts of craftsmen, a man's hand could be seen with a hammer as he beat a surface.

Photo 3: Is that the cut-out of the coach opening?

With gloves in hand, the man set out to work. Photo source: @rollsroycecars

A man focuses on a circle with gloves as he is captured in a position that suggests he is making a delicate cut to achieve a design.

Photo 4: All hands on deck or nothing

Too much cook did not spoil this broth. Photo source: @rollsroycecars

Workmen took different positions as they worked on the body of the Boat Tail. Rolls Royce revealed that the car was made with 1,813 completely new components. The photo makes one wonder which of them they are fixing.

Photo 5: The majestic front profile

What arguably separates the Rolls Royce brand from many out there is how its front profile 'intimidates'. In this picture, two men affix the front cover.

