65-year-old man, 2 others busted after attempting to sell human parts for GHC30k

Three men are in the custody of the Abuakwa Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti region over possession of human parts.

The suspects, Kwaku Agyapong, 65, Anane Kofi Konye, 48, and Isaac Adota, 25 were arrested when they offered to sell the human skeletons for GH¢30,000.

According to a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, Konye and Adota were nabbed at a hotel where they were expected to deliver the skeletons to the supposed buyers.

Pretense leading to arrest

Unfortunately for them, their prospective buyers were plain-clothed policemen who had disguised themselves to arrest them.

Konye later led the police to Adamsu to arrest the brain behind the scheme, Agyapong.

The Ashanti Regional Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyo said on June 9, 2021, intelligence was picked that Agyapong was in possession of human parts and was looking for a buyer.

He said the police feigned interest in buying a full human skeleton and arrived at the price of GH¢30,000 which was supposed to be delivered the following day at Wadoma Hotel at Abuakwa Manhyia.

On the day of delivery, Agyapong did not go himself and sent his other two accomplices, Konye and Anane to do the delivery.

The suspects are currently in police custody and assisting with further investigations.

Reactions

Some social media users have reacted to the news of their arrest.

Carter Woode sarcastically said they look like human parts themselves.

"These people themselves look like human parts."

Systa Eunyce made reference to the Interior minister saying the country is safe.

And Ambrose is saying Ghana is safe eiiii .

Nyamekeh James suggested they are parted into pieces.

Let's parts them into pieces?, yooooooooo

Mahmoud Adamu could not help but ask if we are safe.

Are we safe?

Stephen Yapp said humans have become cheap.

Human beings have become this cheap.

In other news

Minister for the interior, Ambrose Dery, has rejected claims being made by Ghanaians that the country is no more a safe haven for people.

In a report filed by CitiNews, according to him, when you visit the neighboring countries and see what is happening there, Ghanaians will realise they are not in the same league when it comes to crime.

In his reaction to the recent robbery attack on the bullion van at Korle-Bu, Ambrose Dery said the government has not lost the fight against crime in the country.

