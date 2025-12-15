Sarah Adwoa Safo, a former MP and Minister, has come to the defence of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the NPP flagbearer race

She claimed that Ghana's economy under the erstwhile NPP administration was ruined by the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Based on this, she said it would be unfair for any member of the opposition to blame the former Vice President for the party's woes

Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has absolved Ghana's immediate past Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, of any blame in the management of the economy during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Speaking to delegates of the NPP during a campaign event, Adwoa Safo, who is also a former Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, stated that it is unfair for anyone to blame Dr Bawumia for the economic hardship Ghanaians faced under the NPP's governance.

The experienced female politician, who represented the people of Dome-Kwabenya Constituency as MP in the past, added that if there was anyone to blame for Ghana's economic crisis, then it should be the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

"Was Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the Finance Minister? Didn’t we allow the Finance Minister [Ofori-Atta] to destroy the economy before leaving? So why blame Dr Bawumia?" she questioned.

"We were not in government when some of our MPs said the economy was in shambles and petitioned for Ofori-Atta's removal? Was he sacked? Didn't he destroy the economy before he left?"

Adwoa Safo is a leading member of Dr Bawumia's re-election campaign for the NPP flagbearer race, which takes place in January 2026.

The team has been crisscrossing the 16 regions of Ghana, soliciting votes from the party's delegates ahead of the presidential primary.

Bawumia's opponent in NPP flagbearer race

The NPP flagbearer race is scheduled to be held in Accra on January 31, 2026.

The election will be contested by five bigwigs of the party, including former MPs and Ministers of State.

Below are all the aspirants in the NPP flagbearer race in order of their position on the ballot, ahead of the primary next year.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong - former MP for Assin Central Dr Bryan Acheampong - MP for Abetifi and former Minister for Food and Agriculture Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - former Vice President Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum - MP for Bosomtwe and former Minister for Education Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong - former General Secretary of the NPP

Reactions to Adwoa Safo's defence of Bawumia

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the trending video of Adwoa Safo, mounting a strong defence for Dr Bawumia's candidacy in the upcoming NPP flagbearer race.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Mawunya_ said:

"So she just admitted the fact that the previous government failed the people of Ghana. Who was in charge of the economy?"

@IdanBarnes also said:

"So the NPP knows the truth? Why are some still pretending ? I throw hat give Adwoa Sarfo. However, she should know we’re not willing to forgive NPP for the harm caused us. They will pay for it by keeping them in opposition for decades."

@BraPhile commented:

"Was Dr. Bawumia just a bystander for 8 years? As Vice President & head of the Economic Management Team, collective responsibility applies. You can’t take credit for “digitalisation” & dodge blame for economic collapse. Sometimes I wonder where y'all got your qualification from."

Annor-Dompreh rallies support for Bawumia

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Minority Chief Whip had declared support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP’s 2026 flagbearer race

Frank Annoh-Dompreh said he believes the former VP can stage a political comeback, as former President John Mahama did after losing power.

Dr Bawumia has intensified his campaign ahead of the NPP presidential primary on January 31, 2026, where he will face some strong opposition.

