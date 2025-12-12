Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has warned individuals involved in cyber - based crimes

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has issued a strong warning to persons who engage in cyber-based crime, either against Ghanaians or any other person.

The Minister of State, popularly referred to as Sam Dzata George, sent out this caution amid the arrest of Ghanaian socialite and businessman, Frederick Kumi, also known as Abu Trica.

"The message is loud and clear: we will come after you so long as you engage in cyber-based crime, either against Ghanaians or any other person," he wrote on his social media pages.

Abu Trica, the Swedru-based businessman, was apprehended by a team of Ghanaian security operatives on December 11, 2023, and handed over to the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

Charges against Abu Trica

According to a statement by the US Justice Department, Abu Trica's arrest followed months of investigation led by the FBI.

The young Ghanaian businessman, widely known for flaunting bundles of cash on social media, is alleged to be a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the United States in romance fraud schemes.

The US Justice Department explained in a statement that the syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its victims of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

The Ghanaian security agencies and institutions that helped the FBI apprehend him include the Attorney-General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Cyber Security Authority, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau.

George commends CSA on Abu Trica's arrest

Reacting to this, Sam Dzata George described the operations that led to Abu Trica's arrest as "another surgical strike at the heart of cyber fraud in the country."

"Congratulations once again to the dedicated team at the Cyber Security Authority Ghana, led by their DG, Divine Selase Agbeti, and the Law Enforcement Unit for another surgical strike at the heart of cyber fraud," he further wrote.

"Yet another successful operation was carried out yesterday in collaboration with our sister Agencies - CID, NIB & NACOC - as part of our commitment to enhancing Ghana's international image," he added.

The operation for Abu Trica's arrest was led by the Law Enforcement Unit of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA).

The CSA, helmed by Divine Selase Agbeti, is one of the several state agencies supervised by the Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation.

This means that the operation for the Swedru-based socialite and businessman, led by the CSA, was under the direct supervision of Sam Dzata George.

Abu Trica's last public appearance

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the footage of Abu Trica roaming on the streets of Accra days before his arrest had emerged online.

The reemergence of the video triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

