Tributes have poured in for a young footballer whose death following a horrific fall from a hotel roof is now under police investigation.

Luis Felipe Gomes de Jesus, aged 20, fell from the hotel where he was staying during the prestigious Brazil Under-21 Futsal Cup, a tournament that brings together the country’s top emerging talents.

The tragic incident occurred on the final day of the competition, with local reports suggesting that Luis Felipe accidentally stumbled and lost his footing, leading to the fatal fall.

According to Daily Star, the player was the captain of CEF Caratoira, a club based in Vitória in Brazil’s south-eastern state of Espírito Santo.

The tragic incident took place on Thursday at the four-star Onda Mar Hotel in Recife, located in the north-eastern state of Pernambuco, nearly 1,200 miles from his hometown.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the scene after Luis Felipe, who wore the number 10 shirt and was widely known by his nickname, Gamy, fell into a hard-to-reach area between a wall and air-conditioning units.

Tributes pour in

The futsal player’s club paid tribute in a heartfelt statement shared on social media, expressing deep sorrow over his passing.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our athlete Luis Felipe Gomes de Jesus, our Gamy,” the statement read.

“We ask the Lord to receive him with open arms and to comfort the hearts of his mother, his family and everyone who loved him. May we pray for his soul without judgement, and may God give strength to his friends and to all of us who remain as we face this moment of pain and difficulty.”

The Espírito Santo Indoor Football Federation also released a separate statement, announcing three days of official mourning and the suspension of all ongoing competitions.

“The Federation extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends and teammates of Luis Felipe Gomes de Jesus,” it said.

“We are providing all necessary support to his family and team during this time of immense grief. May God comfort those who loved him and strengthen everyone affected by this irreparable loss.”

Luis Felipe Gomes de Jesus, 20, has died. Photo: @AGazetaES.

Luis Felipe's death comes three months after another futsal goalkeeper tragically collapsed and died just seconds after saving a penalty with his chest.

He was seen on a live stream falling to the ground moments after celebrating the crucial stop with a teammate.

The player was later identified as Antonio Edson dos Santos Sousa, who was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead despite attempts to revive him.

The incident occurred during a five-a-side futsal match at a gym in Augusto Correa, in the northern Brazilian state of Para.

