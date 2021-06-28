Abigail Cowen: 15 interesting facts about the Fate: The Winx Saga actress

Fate: The Winx Saga is an amazing portrayal of what you’d get if you set up a magical boarding school and then bring together a bunch of fairy teenagers to live together. The teen drama series is based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club. Abigail Cowen is one of the talented star actresses who help give the magical TV series life of its own.

Actress Abigail Cowen attends the premiere of Netflix's "Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina" at the Hollywood Athletic Club on October 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Abigail is an American actress, social media personality, and model. The talented actress rose to fame for playing Dorcas Night in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Bloom Peters in Fate: The Winx Saga. Abigail Cowen’s Stranger Things appearance as Vicki Charmichael also solidified her spot in the hearts of her fans. She is a star who is on her way to becoming the next A-lister.

Interesting facts about Abigail Cowen

If you just found out about this talented actress, then you must have so many questions. She has been in the industry for a short time but has already amassed quite a following. But, like many celebrities, she prefers to keep her life private, which means most of you don’t know much about her. So let’s take a deep dive into her life.

1. She was born in Gainesville Florida

Cowen was born on 18th March 1998, making Abigail Cowen’s age 23 (as of 2021). What nationality is Abigail Cowen? Abbey was born in Florida, which makes her of American nationality. Her parents, Leslie LeMasters Cowen and Andrew Cowen raised Leslie and her sibling on a farm there.

Where does Abigail Cowen live now? Abbey and her family moved to Los Angeles, where she started her acting career.

2. Her acting aspirations started at a young age

Ever since she was a little child, Abigail expressed her desire to become a professional actress when she got older. She brought up her acting aspirations with her parents, who then enrolled her in acting classes in fourth grade. From that point, Abigail began her journey of becoming the star actress that she is now.

3. Cowen studied public relations

Though Abigail Cowen had acting aspirations and some training from a young age, she had a run at other areas in life before she fully ventured into acting.

Abigail Cowen went to the University of Florida, where she studied public relations. While in university, she didn't really push her acting aspirations to the side but instead took up small roles whenever they came up. The professional pursuit of her acting career started when she moved to Los Angeles with her family to pursue her acting career further.

4. Abigail has only one brother

Abigail Cowen’s brother, Dawson Cowen, is her only sibling. Her brother likes to keep a low profile and maintains this despite Abigail’s celebrity status. However, Dawson is occasionally photographed in public whenever he’s out with Abigail and the rest of their family.

5. She is an introvert

American actress Abigail Cowen arrives at the Ferragamo show of Milan Fashion Week Woman F/W 19. Milan (Italy), February 23th 2019. Photo: Marco Piraccini

Source: Getty Images

While Abigail Cowen is a publicly known introvert, she enjoys the company of close family and friends. She is quite adaptable to new environments and crowds, which shows in how she seamlessly fits into new and otherwise unrelated roles.

Abigail lives her life purposely, being wisely assertive in every situation she’s in. This trait enables her to shine and stand out wherever she is, both on and off-screen.

6. Her acting career started at seventeen

Abigail Cowen started her professional acting career by featuring in Red Band Society at the age of 17. In the Fox series, Abigail played the role of Brooklyn. Her great start into professional acting can be attributed to the fact that she got a strong acting foundation by enrolling in acting classes from a young age.

7. Inspiration for her roles comes from music

For Abigail, every role she’s assigned is viewed as unique and faced with its amazing inspirations. For example, in her role as Bloom in Fate: The Winx Saga, Abigail has been quoted saying she relied heavily on certain songs to bring out the best of her when shooting certain scenes.

Some of the artists featured on her playlist during the shooting of Fate: The Winx Saga include Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, and Blink-182. Abigail also shared music with Danny Griffin, who plays Sky in the series. The two would blast the music as they worked to bring out the roles they played fully.

8. She’s naturally ginger

Is Abigail Cowen real ginger? Yes, she has naturally ginger hair. Abigail isn’t famous on the internet for regularly switching up her hair colour, but when she does, it’s so flawless and leaves people guessing on what her natural hair colour is.

Her hairdos range from blonde to black, with an occasional touch of darker tones. From her social media platforms, mainly Instagram, Abigail Cowen has been spotted putting up pictures of her natural hair colour.

9. In high school, she was an athlete

From her high school days at Oviedo High School, Abigail was passionate about athletic events. She used athletics as a way to stay active and as a way to tap into her competitive nature. Abigail was an active member of her school’s track and field team. In addition, she participated in her school's relay events and the hurdle races, in which she excelled.

10. Her career in modelling is flourishing

Apart from her acting career, the beautiful Abbey is also an excellent model. She was previously signed to the MC2 modelling agency. However, she is now signed to IMG models.

11. She got her first major film role in 2020

Abigail Cowen attends the premiere week screening of SYFY's "Deadly Class", hosted by Kevin Smith, at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on January 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Butterfield

Source: Getty Images

Cowen’s first significant role in a film was alongside KJ Apa in the movie I Still Believe. The film is an American Christian romantic drama film that is based on the life of an American Christian singer and songwriter.

12. Her Instagram following is over a million

Her cute personality and great sense of humour have made her such a delight to follow on social media. Her Instagram feed consists of her pictures and uplifting quotes, making her a great person to follow on the app. If you don’t follow her already, you are missing out.

13. Cowen’s musical skills are incredible

As if she wasn’t already talented enough, Abigail is also a skilled musician. Her singing skills are legendary, and she also knows how to play the piano. Her musical skills are on display on her social media.

14. She also draws

On top of hitting the ultimate trifecta of talents: acting, singing, and modelling, Cowen can also draw. She posts images of her detailed drawings that have a lifelike quality to them.

15. Abby is an advocate for mental health

Abby has used her platform to spread awareness about something she feels strongly about. She spoke about her experience being in therapy in Glamour UK’s 2021 “Self-Love” issue. She is quite candid about everything she has been through.

Abigail Cowen is an actor, singer, and model who has graced screens in her numerous roles. She has been in several movies and has played significant roles like Abigail Cowen Sabrina. Her role as Bloom on Fate: The Winx Saga has put her in the spotlight, and her fans await even more greatness from her. These interesting facts about her will give you a glimpse into her life.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article containing seven facts you didn't know about Jon Zherka. One of the well-known faces on Twitch and Social media as far as live streaming gameplay is concerned is Jon Zherka.

Apart from being a Twitch streamer, Jon is also a creative content creator. He shares some of his content on leading social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Source: Yen