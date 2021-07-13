Former Ghana captain Abedi Pele is set to be included in FIFA 22

The ex-Ghana player will be named as part of the FIFA 22 icons

Abedi Pele is a three times African Footballer of the Year

Former Ghana and three times African footballer of the year, Abedi Pele, is set to make an appearance on FIFA 22 as an icon.

Abedi Pele will be the fourth African to be named on the icon list for the next edition of the FIFA online game.

In a Twitter post by FUT, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Abedi Pele is the next African that could be making the list of global superstar icons.

Ivory Coast star Didier Drogba was the first African to make the list, before Ghanaian and former Chelsea star, Michael Essien and Jay Jay of Nigeria followed in that order.

Abedi Pele has a rating of 89, with sprint speed predicted as 91, shot power of 83, short passing 87 and ball control of 89.

Every year, a legend is included in in the FUT list, which also has the likes of Maradona, Pele, Lev Yashin, Johann Cruyff and George Best.

The global list also includes Carles Puyol, Fabio Cannavaro, Steven Gerrard, Clarence Seedorf, Robert Pires, Deco and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Abedi Pele was a gem during his playing days, leading French club Olympique Marseille to their first and only UEFA Champions League title.

The father of current Ghana captain Andre Ayew was part of the Black Stars team that won the country's last AFCON title, in 1982.

He has won several individual accolades, including the African Football of the Year award.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe spent some quality time with old friend Abedi Ayew Pele after returning to the country following his resignation at CAF.

The ex-Black Stars defender reunited with the three times African Footballer of the Year in a meeting at the Nania Park in Legon during the week.

In a rare photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, posted by the legendary Anthony Baffoe, he expressed excitement in meeting the man he calls his hero.

