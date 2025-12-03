A young Ghanaian boy has sparked reactions after the 2025 WASSCE provisional results were released

He took to TikTok after checking his results, expressing sorrow over the grades he got in the exams

Ghanaians comforted him in the comments section of the video, urging him to rewrite some subjects

A student who sat for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has triggered an emotional reaction from netizens after checking his results.

In a video, the boy, known on TikTok as @togman24, shared his results slip as Thy Favour's song Plans No Ashe Gu, which features Bishop Emmalex, played in the background.

A SHS graduate gets downhearted in a TikTok video after checking his 2025 WASSCE results.

The boy, who was a science student, had the following grades in the four core subjects: D7 in Social Studies, C5 in Core Mathematics, B3 in Integrated Science, and English Language (withheld).

For the elective subjects, he obtained D7 in Elective Mathematics, C6 in Chemistry, E8 in Physics, and B3 in ICT.

A total of his best six subject results in the WASSCE proved that he got an aggregate of 31.

The emotional post by the SHS graduate generated a lot of reactions at the time of filing the report.

Watch the TikTok videos below:

Peeps console boy over 2025 WASSCE performance

Social media users who commented on the post comforted the boy, with many urging him not to be heartbroken.

Yaa Baby stated:

"Oh bro sorry, it shall be well wai."

poedza4 stated:

"Congratulations. It’s not easy to survive three years in school."

Gyal lyk Pressure added:

"Eii Science student? Then what am I going to get next year? Because chale, the Chemistry and Physics we no dey see top. Elective ICT kraa is okay."

Comfort Tekpetey added:

"Hmm, but there is hope so far as you are alive. Never give up."

16th December_is mine day added:

"Don’t worry, okay? It shall be well."

nature one stated:

"But you need to write the Core Mathematics again."

Concerns arise over 2025 WASSCE results after 44 per cent fail Social Studies Photo credit: @Ministry of Education/Facebook

UG shares application guidelines after WASSCE release

Meanwhile, the University of Ghana has also released a statement advising prospective students who sat for the 2025 WASSCE.

The statement, issued by the Academic Affairs Directorate of the university, offered guidelines to prospective applicants, urging them to log in to the applications portal and update their details in line with their newly released results.

Applicants were also encouraged to complete this review process promptly to ensure the smooth progression of admission procedures.

Additionally, persons desirous of applying to the university were advised to purchase e-vouchers, as applications for the 2025/2026 admissions are still open.

In related coverage, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has also dispelled claims that this year’s WASSCE examination was difficult.

WAEC closes WASSCE exam centre in Kumasi

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the WAEC had shut down an examination centre in Kumasi after uncovering examination malpractices during the WASSCE.

This happened at the Adventist Day Senior High School, with 936 candidates moved to the regional WAEC office to write English Language under strict supervision.

