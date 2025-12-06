Asamoah Gyan received a warm hero’s welcome from his elder brother, Baffour Gyan, after returning to Ghana from the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

The touching reunion between the Gyan brothers at Kotoka International Airport quickly caught the attention of fans online, who admired their strong bond and genuine affection

Asamoah encouraged Ghanaians to stay hopeful about the Black Stars’ chances, despite the team being placed in a difficult group for the upcoming tournament

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan returned to Ghana to an emotional reception after representing the nation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw in Washington DC on December 5, 2025.

He travelled as part of Ghana’s nine-member delegation for the event, where the Black Stars were placed in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

Asamoah Gyan reunites with Baffour

Upon his arrival at Kotoka International Airport, he shared a heartwarming moment with his elder brother, Baffour Gyan, who made 40 appearances for the senior national team, according to Transfermarkt.

Baffour walked beside him, gently lifting his backpack – a small but touching gesture that reflected their deep bond.

Other travellers at the airport, who witnessed the reunion and recognised Asamoah, approached to greet Ghana’s all-time top scorer.

A short clip capturing the moment quickly circulated on social media. The video, seen by YEN.com.gh, drew warm reactions on X, formerly Twitter, as fans celebrated the strong connection between the two brothers.

@perottijr21 wrote:

"Blood thicker than water."

@10_ova_10 added:

"He’s really protected his younger paaa."

@kwakuthetravela commented:

"Brotherly love."

@iambrakhophi shared:

"Pure love."

@ekow_asem concluded:

"Welcome home, baby jet."

During the ceremony in Washington, Gyan also shared his thoughts on Ghana’s group.

The legendary forward remained calm and confident as he assessed the challenge ahead.

“It is a tricky group. We will do our possible best to qualify from the group stage,” he said, encouraging Ghanaians to believe in the squad.

Below is the video of Gyan's reaction:

Ghana face tough tests at 2026 WC

The draw, however, presents real difficulty. England enter the tournament among the favourites.

Coached by Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions recorded eight wins from eight matches in qualification and arrive with strong expectations.

Gyan himself has fond memories of facing them, including his remarkable equaliser during a friendly in 2011.

Croatia also brings considerable pedigree. The European side reached the semi-finals in the previous two editions and will be eager to deliver another deep run, possibly as a final tribute to Luka Modric in what could be his last World Cup.

Panama completes the group and should not be dismissed. Their squad may be ageing, but they have earned a reputation for discipline and determination under head coach Thomas Christiansen.

Reflecting on the clash with Ghana, he kept his words brief but honest.

"It will be a tough game," he said.

As Ghana prepare for another attempt at reaching the knockout stage, the warm scenes at the airport served as a reminder of the support waiting back home.

