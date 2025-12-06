Only one English player has ever found the net against Ghana, while a Black Stars legend also marks his place in history

The honour of being the only English national football team player to score against Ghana belongs to a former Newcastle United and Liverpool striker.

The Black Stars and the Three Lions were housed in Group L of the 2026 World Cup following Friday's draw, while Croatia and Panama join them in one of the exciting groups of next year's historic tournament.

Harry Kane would be hoping to become the second England national team player to score against Ghana at the 2026 World Cup after Andy Carroll. Image credit: Carl Recine, Black Stars

Source: Getty Images

Carroll scores: England vs. Ghana 1-1

According to ESPN, Ghana and England played out an entertaining 1–1 draw in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium, London, on 29 March 2011. The match marked a rare meeting between the two nations, offering both sides a chance to test their squads ahead of competitive fixtures.

According to Sky Sports, England took the lead in the 43rd minute when former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll rose high to head home from a precise cross, giving the Three Lions the advantage going into halftime.

The goal showcased England’s aerial strength and Carroll’s predatory instincts in the box. Ghana, however, refused to be outdone and mounted a determined comeback in the second half, pressing England’s defense and creating several scoring opportunities.

The Black Stars were rewarded deep into stoppage time when Asamoah Gyan struck in the 91st minute, rescuing a dramatic late equalizer. Gyan’s clinical finish highlighted his experience and poise in high-pressure moments, ensuring Ghana left Wembley with a memorable result.

Asamoah Gyan during the international friendly match between England and Ghana at Wembley Stadium on March 29, 2011, in London. Image credit: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

Fabio Capello managed the match for England and Goran Stevanovic for Ghana, both of whom used the friendly to experiment with tactics and player combinations. The final scoreline reflected a balanced contest, with both teams showcasing attacking talent and defensive resilience.

The draw remains a notable fixture in the history of Ghana vs England encounters, setting the stage for future World Cup meetings.

Since 1872, that 2011 friendly match represents the only meeting between England and Ghana, making Andy Carroll the first and last English player to score against the West African football powerhouse, while Asamoah Gyan holds the corresponding distinction for Ghana.

Andy Carroll of England during a press conference at the Stary Hotel on June 9, 2012, in Krakow, Poland. Image credit: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, England has a strong chance at the 2026 World Cup, boasting a talented squad led by Harry Kane as well as the likes of Phil Foden, and Bukayo Saka. Thomas Tuchel's men remain contenders, though competition from Spain, France, and Argentina will be fierce.

Ghana vs. England head-to-head record

Ghana boast four African Cup of Nations titles, while England have lifted the World Cup once, setting the stage for a highly anticipated 2026 clash.

