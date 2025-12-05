A Ghanaian woman took to social media to lament the reasons she was laid off from work

She cried that management stated her being a mother might bring frequent excuses to the office

The lady insisted she had done nothing wrong, and it was even her first day at work

A young Ghanaian woman has gone viral after sharing her experience of being terminated on the very first day of work.

Mother fired from work, lady shares heartbreak on social media.

In a two-minute video posted online, she explained that her dismissal left her bewildered.

While the official reasons were vague, she said the decision left her feeling unfairly judged and demoralised.

She recounted that the boss who let her go was also a female, adding to her confusion.

According to her, management stated that because she is a mother, she might bring frequent excuses and not commit fully to her work duties.

In addition, the company raised concerns about her place of residence, though she lives only a twenty-minute drive from the office.

“I got fired yesterday because I have a kid. I had done the interview, signed the offer letter, and management had asked me to start work. I got to the office, and the only ‘mistake’ I made was stepping out briefly to buy something, for which I had even sought permission,” she explained.

A Ghanaian lady faces an 'unfair' work layoff, and she shares her emotional story online.

She further shared that the manager called at 6 p.m. to say her status as a mother made them uncomfortable with her employment.

According to management, employees with children often have additional obligations that could interfere with work, and they did not want to take the risk.

She emphasised that her home is only twenty minutes from the workplace and she had done nothing to violate company policies.

Peeps react to lady claiming she was laid off

YEN.com.gh compiled several reactions to the viral video highlighting public opinions.

@SAINT_ALBEE wrote:

“Charley, someone dey try hard to work for a living, you terminate ein contract because she has a child?”

@Lechiboroni added:

“Sue the company, simple.”

@nhyira_premium commented:

“The company may have had negative experiences with employees with children. HR may also have miscommunicated with management. It’s unfair, but another company may find her fit.”

@chairmankasagh noted:

“She may not have disclosed her status during the interview. A flexible job that balances motherhood could be ideal.”

@Mhanners_pages stated:

“My wife no go pass through this stress da.”

@espioj shared:

“The boss and owner may not have been aligned. Young mothers should consider remote work to avoid bias.”

Nigerian in Ghana lament widespread work discrimination

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that two Nigerian women sparked reactions online after sharing challenges and alleged discrimination their compatriots face seeking employment in Ghana.

In a video spotted on TikTok, the women highlighted how simply being identified as Nigerian often became a barrier to employment.

One remarked, “Finding work in Ghana as a Nigerian is really, really hard and crazy. Immediately, they ask you your name, and if it sounds Nigerian, no work for you!”

