The NDC has been thrown into mourning over the passing of a top party member who died in a motor accident

Nicholas Aklorbortu is reported to have died in the accident while returning from a Farmers’ Day event organised in Ho

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have shared their deepest condolences with the grieving family

Nicholas Aklorbortu, a top officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has passed away in a motor accident.

A report of his passing was sighted on the Facebook page of SOGA We Dey on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

It was reported that Nicholas Aklorbortu, who was the NDC South Tongu Communications Officer and recently appointed as the Regional Monitoring and Evaluation Officer for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), died while on his way back from a Farmers’ Day programme he attended in Ho on Friday.

Details of Nicholas Aklorbortu's accident

Shedding light on the unfortunate incident, the post disclosed that three people were involved in the crash.

It said Nicholas, upon impact, was rushed immediately to the hospital but did not survive. The second person also died on the spot after suffering burns. The third person, who also suffered burns, is still alive and currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Per the report, one of the motorbikes, which carried two persons, had a gallon of fuel. Upon collision, the impact caused the fuel to spill, igniting a fire that destroyed both motorbikes.

“The tragic accident that occurred on Friday, 5th December 2025, on the Adaklu road has claimed the life of Nicholas Aklorbortu, a prominent figure in South Tongu.Nicholas served as the NDC South Tongu Communications Officer and was recently appointed as the Regional Monitoring and Evaluation Officer for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).The accident involved three people. Nicholas was rushed to the hospital after the crash but did not survive. The second victim, believed to be the motor rider, sustained injuries to his face, arm, and leg but is alive. The third victim, identified as Mawuli, was burnt at the scene.

"Reports indicate that the motor rider and Mawuli had gone to buy fuel and were carrying some in a gallon/container. During the collision, the fuel spilled and immediately ignited, causing a fire that destroyed both motorbikes. Nicholas’s motorbike suffered the worst of the flames.May their souls rest in peace, and may the surviving victim recover fully. Let’s all stay alert and careful on the road. Life is too precious”, the post read.

At the time of writing, the post on Nicholas’ passing has generated massive reactions, with many offering words of comfort to the affected family.

Tributes pour in for NDC stalwart Nicholas Aklorbortu

Social media users who took to the comments section expressed sorrow over the tragic incident.

Bright Senya indicated:

“This information is too skeletal. What was the cause of the accident?”

Enam Etornam wrote:

“You’ll be on your own and somebody’s ahowui will just cross your path and leave devastating effects on you. Sorry, sir.”

Atinyuie Sylvester Mawunyo added:

“Anytime you are buying fuel, especially when riding long distance, leave the motorbike for 40 minutes to 1 hour if you have a little time, because the bike is already hot. Anything like oil can catch fire. Something similar happened last year around Central University when I was coming to Kpone. Hmmm.”

