A Ghanaian lady with a high fashion sense has left her boyfriend of five years heartbroken in a viral video

The young man in love tried to propose to his girlfriend at a plush restaurant in Accra with an expensive ring

Some Ghanaians have shared mixed reactions after the emotional video emerged on all social media platforms

A young lady who has been dating two men has become the talk of the town after her proposal video surfaced online.

In a much-talked-about video, a young man who claimed to have dated his girlfriend for five years was left heartbroken after she dumped him for an older man

A Ghanaian man sheds tears as his girlfriend chooses an older man at Pizza Man restaurant. Photo credit: @kessbentv

Source: Instagram

Lady chooses older man over long-time boyfriend

In an emotional video, a young man who planned a surprise proposal at Pizza Man Restaurant was left in tears as his girlfriend chose a older man over him.

The young man, who had a high fashion sense, knelt on one knee to propose to his lover, but she kept giving him signals to leave immediately.

Just as he was about to pop the question, a tall and wealthy older man stormed the scene and ordered the young man to leave.

The girlfriend sat frozen, unable to defend herself or deny the claim, and she immediately left with the older man.

The young man’s face crumbled as he realised the woman he trusted had been living a double life.

Restaurant staff and onlookers watched as he stood up slowly, wiped his eyes, and walked out without saying another word.

The video has since gone viral, with many viewers expressing sympathy for the man whose dream proposal turned into one of the most painful nights of his life.

The Facebook video is below:

Ghanaians react as lady dumps her boyfriend

York Kwesi Appiah stated:

"Continue to trust women Dr heart repairer."

Lincoln Okyere stated:

"Hahaha every day for thief man."

Panford Khalifa stated:

"Why do we always copy the lifestyle of Westerners? Proposing in public spaces doesn't make sense to me."

SarkCess Vegas stated:

"So these days. Older man also have the right to fight the main boyfriend. Eiii eiii eiii."

Prince Sarfo stated:

"Ataasaaaaaaa on the mountain."

Son Trends stated:

"The thing will only hurt the guy because of the nyash."

Snapchat Influencer Kwartemaa’s lover proposes to her

Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Kwartemaa Andoh has made her excited after she posted her secret lover on TikTok.

The founder of Vendor Vault went viral after she showed off her pricey gold ring online in a beautiful video.

Kwartemaa Andoh looked beautiful in a white sleeveless dress and sophisticated high heels in a post for the proposal ceremony.

Ghanaian businesswoman, Kwartemaa's immaculate makeup and frontal lace coiled hairstyle gave her a radiant look for the cameras.

The beauty goddess accessorised her ensemble with pricey earrings that complemented her diamond-studded gold ring.

The TikTok video is below:

Jeremy Doku marries his girlfriend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jeremy Doku, a Belgian winger with Ghanaian ancestry, who has formally said goodbye to his single status after getting married to Shireen.

The Manchester City player proposed to his beautiful girlfriend in Dubai at a private ceremony.

Fans, friends, and other football players celebrated the couple's nuptials on social media by sending them emotional congratulations and well-wishes.

Source: YEN.com.gh