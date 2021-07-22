A homeless man never minded that he needed monetary help when he stumbled on Ghc 64,337 at a busy street corner

When Elmer returned the money, Roberta Hoskie, the owner was surprised that such a person would do that

After rewarding him with some money, he also got housing, a job and free real estate classes, an act that turned his life around

A homeless man, Elmer Alvarez, found a cheque of $10,800 on the floor at a street corner. Instead of thinking of how to cash it, he did the most honest thing.

The man decided to call the number at the back of the cheque. It should be noted that he had been living on the street for years before that incident, Understanding Compassion reports.

The man was surprised by the reward. Photo source: Understanding Compassion

Owner was surprised

He soon found out that the cheque belonged to a real easter broker called Roberta Hoskie. When the woman got the call, she did not even know that she had dropped it, Daily Mail reports.

While she expected that the person who found the paper would be a professional like herself, she was surprised to see a homeless man in need of great help.

She said:

“I expected to find a guy all nice, clean-shaven and blue suit. I thought, ‘what a good Samaritan’.”

The woman was once homeless

Being one time a homeless single mother, Roberta offered to help him, an act that made the man cry hard as he hugged her.

Roberta said that at a point in her life, she was at the lowest low as she could not afford shelter. She said as a single mother, a kind stranger also helped her become better.

He was rewarded with housing, a job interview and free real estate classes. She also gave him a seat on the board of directors for a project they will both champion.

Honest Nigerian man

Source: Yen.com.gh