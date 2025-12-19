Daddy Lumba’s Final Video Recorded Three Weeks Before His Death Surfaces, Sparks Concern
- A video of the final public moments of Lumba resurfaced on December 18, 2025, showing the legend lively and working on his final video shoot
- The video was shared by his official social media accounts on December 18, 2025, which said it was recorded three weeks before his passing
- Ghanaians expressed mixed reactions to the video, with many wondering what could have led to his abrupt death when he looked so healthy
A video showing the final public appearance of the late Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has emerged on social media and sparked concern over his cause of death.
The popular musician died on July 26, 2025, after a short illness. He was 60.
According to reports, Daddy Lumba fell ill at his residence in East Legon and was rushed to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, where he succumbed to his sickness.
After his death, a bitter family feud emerged between his family members, leading to multiple lawsuits and a chaotic funeral.
His sister, Ernestina Fosuh, called for his funeral to be suspended for an autopsy to be conducted to discover his cause of death, but family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Odo Broni brushed her claims aside and organised the funeral after winning their protracted legal battle.
Below is a TikTok video of events at Daddy Lumba's funeral.
Daddy Lumba’s final video emerges
The death of Daddy Lumba in July occurred unexpectedly, as there had been little news to suggest that he was ill.
His reclusive lifestyle also ensured that he was often out of the public eye, leaving many Ghanaians without a recent memory of the legend before his abrupt passing.
On December 18, 2025, the official Daddy Lumba social media accounts shared a video showing the last public appearance of the late Ghanaian highlife legend.
According to the post, the late musician was shooting a music video, his final one before his death.
It showed the musician in his element as he prepared for the video with a lot of female dancers around him to add his customary flair to the production.
“Behind the scenes of Daddy Lumba’s final video shoot, filmed just three weeks before his passing,” the post was captioned.
The video showing the final known public appearance of the late Daddy Lumba went viral online and stirred heated debate, with many Ghanaians calling for an autopsy to find out the cause of his death due to looking so healthy in the video.
The TikTok post showing Daddy Lumba’s last video shoot is below.
Reactions to Daddy Lumba’s final video shoot
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Daddy Lumba’s final video shoot.
Tizo Ghana said:
"You guys should host an event for him every year to remember him. He is the greatest of all time 🔥."
Abigail Basoah commented:
"So what actually killed Daddy? Ei, time will tell."
Michael SarkCess Gagakuma wrote:
"The man looks healthy here. We want to do an autopsy and see what killed him. Because I smell something fishy,"
ST🌟R 6 said:
"And you guys want to tell us he was sick? You see you are just contradicting yourselves?
Childhood home of Daddy Lumba’s wife surfaces
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the childhood home of Daddy Lumba’s wife, Akosua Serwaa, surfaced on social media.
In a video, Kumawood actor Kwame Borga and a Kumasi-based blogger toured Akosua Serwaa’s childhood community and pointed out her house, which the legend reportedly used to visit.
