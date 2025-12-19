Three individuals have been arrested by the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team for allegedly impersonating prominent Ghanaian figures.

The prominent people impersonated include the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno

The suspects, identified as Gideon Awudi, Edem Soku, and Judith Soku, are accused of defrauding victims through mobile money and online scams

A sustained, intelligence-led operation in the Volta Region led to their arrest, and they are currently assisting authorities with ongoing investigations

Three individuals have been arrested by the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team for allegedly impersonating the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and other prominent personalities on social media.

Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team arrests three individuals for impersonating the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno Credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

The individuals were picked up in the Dabala and Sogakope areas of the Volta Region of Ghana a few days ago.

According to a report on Citinewsroom, the suspects, Gideon Awudi (25), Edem Soku (33), and Judith Soku (31), allegedly used the identities of the above-named personalities to defraud unsuspecting victims.

They are also reported to have engaged in mobile money fraud, credit card fraud, airtime scams, and online sales fraud across various social media platforms.

"The arrests followed a sustained, intelligence-led operation covering Sogakope, Dzodzent, and Penyi areas. The suspects are currently in custody and assisting authorities with ongoing investigations," the Citinewsroom report said.

The suspects were picked up at Dabala and Sogakope areas of the Volta Region of Ghana. Photo credit" Citinewsroom.

Source: Facebook

Other impersonation cases

In other impersonation cases, a pensioner has been arraigned for allegedly impersonating his late brother to sell a plot of land.

The prosecution, Chief Inspector Princess Tetteh Boafo, said the accused, Roland Ababio, allegedly assumed his late brother's identity and, with the help of his alleged accomplice, Kwame Gyane Ababio, who acted as an intermediary and facilitated the sale of the portion of land.

The duo have been charged with conspiracy to defraud and defrauding by false pretence.Ababio pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution, in November 2021 argued that Kwame had introduced himself to Kotey, claiming that his ‘uncle’ Ephraim Asante was looking for a buyer for a parcel of land he owned.

Kwame later introduced Kotey to Roland, who ostensibly falsely introduced himself as Ephraim Asante (deceased).

He allegedly confirmed his identity to Kotey and authorised Kwame to negotiate the sale on his behalf as he was preparing to leave for the United States of America.

The duo had agreed to sell the land for GH¢450,000, with Kotey transferring an initial payment of GH¢250,000 to Kwame's UBA bank account.

However, upon a visit to the property, Kotey discovered Kwame developing the land for another family member leading him filing a report at the police station in May 2022.

University of Ghana student jailed for impersonating twin brother during the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Source: KMA

Source: UGC

Elsewhere, a University of Ghana student was among some recent suspects jailed for examination malpractice during the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The first-year student, Amedeka James, was jailed by the Kasoa-Ofaakor District Magistrate Court for impersonating his twin brother, Amedeka Justice.

Adom News reported that one other person, Kwame Oteng Nkansah, a Level 100 student of Accra Technical University, was jailed for six months and fined 80 penalty units after impersonating Quayson Francis Atta of Ghana College SHS.

Samuel Armah, a teacher at Ghana College SHS and an invigilator, was caught with leaked answers to the Social Studies Paper 1 on his mobile phone and dictating them to candidates.

Armah was fined 80 penalty units and sentenced to eight months in prison.

Two Ghanaians sentenced for romance scam

YEN.com.gh previously reported that two Ghanaian nationals were sentenced in the US and ordered to pay over $500,000 each.

They reportedly targeted certain elderly US citizens through phone calls and online platforms.

The suspects have been identified as Sadia Alhassan (35) and Mohammed Saaminu Zuberu (39).

Source: YEN.com.gh