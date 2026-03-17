The Ghana Fire Service has successfully contained the blaze at Spintex Yorke City, saving neighbouring properties and residents from further harm

According to an authority, the Spintex fire caused no injuries or fatalities, and several adjoining wooden structures have been salvaged by a swift emergency response

A business mogul has crashed a white Tesla Cybertruck at Spintex, leaving the luxury vehicle badly damaged and sparking heated reactions on social media

A heritage train owned by artist Ibrahim Mahama has been destroyed by fire in the Northern Region, with no injuries reported, as he vows to rebuild after the tragic loss

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The Ghana Fire Service has successfully contained a fire that broke out in the Spintex Yorke City Fashion area, ensuring the safety of residents and neighbouring properties.

Ghana Fire Service contains Spintex blaze, ensuring no injuries or fatalities reported. Image credit: Ghana Fire Service/Facebook, CDR Africa/X

Source: UGC

The blaze on March 17, 2026, which engulfed several wooden structures, was brought under control without any reported injuries or fatalities.

Authorities acted swiftly to prevent further damage to adjacent buildings, many of which are used for residential purposes.

Divisional Officer II Desmond Ackah, Head of Public Relations at the Fire Service, confirmed the outcome to YEN.com.gh, emphasising the efficiency of the emergency response.

“A fire involving multiple wooden structures at the Spintex Yorke City Fashion area has been successfully extinguished, with no injuries or fatalities recorded. Several adjoining structures used for residential purposes were also salvaged,” he said, highlighting the team’s rapid containment efforts.

Watch the X video below.

Man crashes white Cybertruck at Spintex

Also, the Regimanuel Estate Stretch in Spintex, Accra, was the site of a severe accident involving a Tesla Cybertruck, which sustained significant damage and was subsequently left abandoned in the middle of the road.

The Cybertruck's involvement in an accident has sparked reactions on social media since these vehicles have only become available for sale globally very recently.

One video on social media shows the Cybertruck in bad shape with several people nearby filming the incident on their phones.

Spintex residents watch as a business mogul crashes white Cybertruck. Image credit: Sikaofficial, TeslaLounge

Source: Twitter

The trending video shows the damage to the front end of the Cybertruck, yet further information on the extent of the accident could not be obtained at the time of publishing this article.

Another video that has made its way on TikTok shows the Cybertruck being placed into a breakdown and towed away from the accident scene.

Check out the video of the wrecked Cybertruck below:

Spintex crash: Identity of Cybertruck owner unconfirmed

While the news of the accident spread like wildfire, the identity of the vehicle's owner was not immediately established.

Nonetheless, popular Instagram Blogger, Hyper Master, who posted the video online, claimed that a business mogul from Accra, Ghana, owns the luxury vehicle.

However, he did not disclose the name of the person or give any additional information.

While the accident was unfortunate, the incident created a platform for netizens to introduce a whole new line of conversation — How many people in Ghana have acquired the latest editions of the coveted vehicle?

Tesla Cybertrucks are extremely rare to find in Africa, and those who have them tend to have a great deal of wealth and influence because of their extremely high price and the sheer level of manoeuvring it takes to buy one.

Check out another video of the Cybertruck below:

Heritage train destroyed in Northern Region fire

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a heritage train owned by artist Ibrahim Mahama was destroyed by fire on February 18 in the Northern Region.

Mahama attributed the incident to sparks from ongoing repair works and described it as a “tragic misfortune.”

Sharing photos of the devastation on Facebook, he confirmed that no one was injured and expressed resolve to continue despite the setback.

Source: YEN.com.gh