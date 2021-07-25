RTU has secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League

They finished top of Zone 1 of the Division One League

The Northern pride are making a return to the topflight after 8 years

Real Tamale United are back in the Ghana Premier League after securing qualification on the final day of the Division One League with a 2-0 win over Unity FC.

Yakubu Labando's brace was enough to seal qualification for Real Tamale United after beating Unity FC in Zone 1 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Fans greeted the team after the final whistle amid wild jubilation and celebrations in the capital town of the Northern Region.

Real Tamale United promoted to the Ghana Premier League 8 years after demotion. SOURCE: Facebook/ Real Tamale United FC

Source: Facebook

The Tamale based club finished top of Zone 1 of the Division One League with 65 points after a good campaign in the second tier of Ghana Football.

The last time they were in the topflight was in 2013, where mismanagement and financial troubles forced them into the lower league.

However, inspired by massive support and strong financial backing, the pride of the North achieved their target.

They join Accra Lions and Bibiani Gold Stars as the three clubs that have earned promotion to the topflight.

Meanwhile, Liberty Professionals, Ebusua Dwarfs and Inter Allies are the teams demoted from the Ghana Premier League.

Earlier Yen.com.gh reported that, Liberty Professionals and Ebusua Dwarfs have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League on the final day despite drawing and winning their games respectively.

The Dansoman-based club, Liberty, have been demoted for the first time in 22 years with Cape Coast based Ebusua Dwarfs getting relegated based on the head-to-head rule.

Liberty needed a win to survive but a draw against fellow relegation threatened side King Faisal meant they fell short by a point.

