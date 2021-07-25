Mrs Tachie-Menson reveals how she moved from being a small-scale seamstress to owning her own pre-school in Accra

She mentioned going out of business as a result of losing all her clients

Tachie-Mensah then had to think of the next best thing to do for herself

She has been operating her pre-school for over 18 years and it is still very successful

Charlotte Amaki Tachie-Menson, the owner of a successful pre-school in Accra known as Early Days Pre-school, has shared the journey of her interesting career switch.

She spoke about her journey and transition in an interview with Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on the show, Mahyeasea.

In the interview, this tenacious woman narrated the inspiring story of how her failed attempt to establish a lucrative small-scale dressmaking business led to owning her very own successful pre-school.

How the journey started

Mrs Tachie-Menson began by saying she always loved to sew, even from infancy and upon completing her O-Level education, she went ahead to learn how to sew professionally.

After training for two years, she had to start her own venture.

Madam Charlotte said she started sewing clothes in her living room and got some clients from her mother's friends and sister.

However, after changing locations due to getting married, she lost all her clients and was back to square one and was left home alone with her baby.

The idea to switch professions

She decided then to make good use of the space in the house, and that was when the idea to start a pre-school was birthed.

Mrs Tachie-Menson mentioned she believed doing that would also solve the problem of being alone in the house always.

The decision led her to taking a short course in model nursery training school to learn how to properly take care of babies, which took four months to complete.

The school was eventually established and has been successfully operating for 18 years.

Madam Charlotte had a lot more to say about her journey to owning a pre-school.

Watch the full interview below;

YEN.com.gh in another report gathered that the Lincoln Community School (LCS), a private school in Accra, has been ranked as the most expensive nursery school in the country.

Information available suggested that the school was charging $14,788 every year per student for tuition.

The registration fee, according to the school’s website, is paid onetime and is non-refundable.

