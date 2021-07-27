Kotoko’s coach, Mariano Barreto accused thugs of attacking his players

The coach claims the incident happened hours before kick-off

Kotoko's CEO has revealed that the club will investigate the claims

CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has revealed that the club will investigate claims made by coach Mariano Barreto that players were attacked and heckled.

Mariano Barreto revealed at the post match interview that his players were verbally attacked by some fans of the club just before their FA Cup quarter final clash with Berekum Chelsea.

The Portuguese coach claims the incident affected his players, especially because it occurred hours before kick-off and subsequently contributed to their elimination on Sunday, July 25, 2021 in Obuasi.

Kotoko lost 5-4 on penalties after the game ended in a goalless draw after extra-time.

The coach charged the club to investigate the issue, and according to the club CEO, they will do just that.

Nana Yaw Amponsah guaranteed the club will launch an investigation into the issue and bring the alleged perpetuators to book in an interview with Oyerepa FM.

"Coach Mariano Barreto informed management about the issue of some fans who 'threatened' Asante Kotoko players before the Berekum Chelsea game. Management will investigate this issue and get to the bottom of it"

The MTN FA Cup eviction means the club will end the season without winning a trophy.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been eliminated from the competition after suffering defeat to Berekum Chelsea on penalties in the quarter finals.

The Porcupine Warriors' season has ended without a trophy after losing the Ghana Premier League title to rivals, Hearts of Oak.

The Kumasi-based club had an opportunity to win the game against Chelsea in the first half when they were awarded a penalty by the referee, but Brazilian playmaker Fabio Gama missed from the spot.

