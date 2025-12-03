Some graduates from the University of Ghana may face challenges as their years of schooling risk being invalidated

New directives from Ghana's educational regulatory body indicate that six UG centres have been identified as non-existent

According to the directive, all certificates obtained from these listed UG centres from today are not valid for any official purpose

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has cautioned the public to be careful about certain tertiary schools operating in the country.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, November 3, 2025, the Commission stated that certificates obtained from six University of Ghana (UG) centres are not acceptable for official use.

The certificates will therefore not be recognised for employment or any official purpose in or outside Ghana.

The university centres are as follows: UG Learning Centre, Koforidua, UG Learning Centre, Cape Coast, UG Learning Centre, Tamale, UG Learning Centre, Ho/Tsito, UG Learning Centre, Wa and UG Learning Centre, Sunyani.

“Consequently, all academic qualifications issued by the University at these centres are not recognised by GTEC for employment, further education, and promotion,” the Commission stated.

GTEC directs 12 universities to cease admissions

GTEC, in the same statement, instructed twelve tertiary institutions to halt all fresh admissions after failing to meet required accreditation standards.

The affected institutions include:

The Institute of Business Management and Journalism in Kumasi

Rural Development College in Kwaso

University College of Agriculture and Environmental Studies in Bunso

School of Anaesthesia in Kumasi, Unique Citizens College in Accra

Kings and Queens Medical College in Akosombo

Springs College in Labone–Accra

Wintech Professional Institute in Accra

Trans Africa College in Accra, Royal Nursing College in Kumasi

OAA Consulting Limited in Kumasi

Local partner of Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica (UNEM)

Read GTEC official release below.

