Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

GTEC: Certificates Acquired From Six University of Ghana Campuses Declared Invalid
People

GTEC: Certificates Acquired From Six University of Ghana Campuses Declared Invalid

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • Some graduates from the University of Ghana may face challenges as their years of schooling risk being invalidated
  • New directives from Ghana's educational regulatory body indicate that six UG centres have been identified as non-existent
  • According to the directive, all certificates obtained from these listed UG centres from today are not valid for any official purpose

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has cautioned the public to be careful about certain tertiary schools operating in the country.

GTEC, Ghana, Education, Students, People, Students, Universities in Ghana, UG
Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) pronounces certificates obtained from six UG centres invalid. Image credit: UG, iStock
Source: UGC

In an official statement released on Wednesday, November 3, 2025, the Commission stated that certificates obtained from six University of Ghana (UG) centres are not acceptable for official use.

The certificates will therefore not be recognised for employment or any official purpose in or outside Ghana.

The university centres are as follows: UG Learning Centre, Koforidua, UG Learning Centre, Cape Coast, UG Learning Centre, Tamale, UG Learning Centre, Ho/Tsito, UG Learning Centre, Wa and UG Learning Centre, Sunyani.

Read also

WASSCE 2025: KNUST cut-off points for 2025/2026 admissions pop up, Ghanaians react

JOIN IN: Tell Us What You Think About Yen.com.gh and Unlock a Chance to Learn Copywriting for Free.

“Consequently, all academic qualifications issued by the University at these centres are not recognised by GTEC for employment, further education, and promotion,” the Commission stated.

GTEC directs 12 universities to cease admissions

GTEC, in the same statement, instructed twelve tertiary institutions to halt all fresh admissions after failing to meet required accreditation standards.

The affected institutions include:

  • The Institute of Business Management and Journalism in Kumasi
  • Rural Development College in Kwaso
  • University College of Agriculture and Environmental Studies in Bunso
  • School of Anaesthesia in Kumasi, Unique Citizens College in Accra
  • Kings and Queens Medical College in Akosombo
  • Springs College in Labone–Accra
  • Wintech Professional Institute in Accra
  • Trans Africa College in Accra, Royal Nursing College in Kumasi
  • OAA Consulting Limited in Kumasi
  • Local partner of Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica (UNEM)

Read GTEC official release below.

Visually impaired UG student graduated with 4.0-FGPA

Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh, a visually impaired student at the University of Ghana, has achieved a significant milestone by graduating with a perfect 4.0 Final Grade Point Average (FGPA), the first in the institution’s history.

Read also

WASSCE 2025: Mfantsipim NSMQ stars excel in exams, their result slips go viral

Ephraim’s accomplishment reflects his hard work, academic excellence, and determination to overcome challenges.

He began experiencing vision difficulties at age 10, but did not allow this to prevent him from pursuing his education. His dedication has now earned him an achievement many others have not reached.

“I feel very excited that I have challenged myself to do something that hasn’t been done before,” he said with joy. “So I’m very, very excited about it.”

Despite the hurdles, Ephraim remained confident and focused. “I believe I see with my mind because sometimes I see what you can never see,” he shared in an interview with JoyNews at his graduation ceremony.

UG, University of Ghana, students, education, GTEC, 2025 WASSCE, WAEC releases results, People
The University of Ghana issues application guidelines to prospective students following the release of the 2025 WASSCE results. Source: Getty Images
Source: UGC

UG shares application guidelines for prospective students

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the University of Ghana has issued fresh application guidelines for prospective students.

This update follows the release of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

The Academic Affairs Directorate encouraged applicants to access the University of Ghana Applications Portal and update their information in accordance with their newly released results.

Read also

Ghana football icon Abedi Pele appointed to Ministerial Sports Board

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Drew pritchard Senior high schools ghana Yaa asantewaa Richest man Thomas james burris