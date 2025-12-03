GTEC: Certificates Acquired From Six University of Ghana Campuses Declared Invalid
- Some graduates from the University of Ghana may face challenges as their years of schooling risk being invalidated
- New directives from Ghana's educational regulatory body indicate that six UG centres have been identified as non-existent
- According to the directive, all certificates obtained from these listed UG centres from today are not valid for any official purpose
The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has cautioned the public to be careful about certain tertiary schools operating in the country.
In an official statement released on Wednesday, November 3, 2025, the Commission stated that certificates obtained from six University of Ghana (UG) centres are not acceptable for official use.
The certificates will therefore not be recognised for employment or any official purpose in or outside Ghana.
The university centres are as follows: UG Learning Centre, Koforidua, UG Learning Centre, Cape Coast, UG Learning Centre, Tamale, UG Learning Centre, Ho/Tsito, UG Learning Centre, Wa and UG Learning Centre, Sunyani.
“Consequently, all academic qualifications issued by the University at these centres are not recognised by GTEC for employment, further education, and promotion,” the Commission stated.
GTEC directs 12 universities to cease admissions
GTEC, in the same statement, instructed twelve tertiary institutions to halt all fresh admissions after failing to meet required accreditation standards.
The affected institutions include:
- The Institute of Business Management and Journalism in Kumasi
- Rural Development College in Kwaso
- University College of Agriculture and Environmental Studies in Bunso
- School of Anaesthesia in Kumasi, Unique Citizens College in Accra
- Kings and Queens Medical College in Akosombo
- Springs College in Labone–Accra
- Wintech Professional Institute in Accra
- Trans Africa College in Accra, Royal Nursing College in Kumasi
- OAA Consulting Limited in Kumasi
- Local partner of Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica (UNEM)
Read GTEC official release below.
Visually impaired UG student graduated with 4.0-FGPA
Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh, a visually impaired student at the University of Ghana, has achieved a significant milestone by graduating with a perfect 4.0 Final Grade Point Average (FGPA), the first in the institution’s history.
Ephraim’s accomplishment reflects his hard work, academic excellence, and determination to overcome challenges.
He began experiencing vision difficulties at age 10, but did not allow this to prevent him from pursuing his education. His dedication has now earned him an achievement many others have not reached.
“I feel very excited that I have challenged myself to do something that hasn’t been done before,” he said with joy. “So I’m very, very excited about it.”
Despite the hurdles, Ephraim remained confident and focused. “I believe I see with my mind because sometimes I see what you can never see,” he shared in an interview with JoyNews at his graduation ceremony.
UG shares application guidelines for prospective students
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the University of Ghana has issued fresh application guidelines for prospective students.
This update follows the release of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.
The Academic Affairs Directorate encouraged applicants to access the University of Ghana Applications Portal and update their information in accordance with their newly released results.
Source: YEN.com.gh
