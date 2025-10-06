Don Little Meets Obaapa Christy, Refuses to Let Go as He Enjoys Special 'Baby Treatment'
- Don Little, in a video making the rounds on social media, was seen enjoying gospel singer Obaapa Christy's embrace
- The diminutive Kumawood actor and the renowned gospel singer appeared to have met at a recent funeral
- The actor's demeanour after Obaapa Christy dropped him has stoked a frenzy on social media
Ghanaian content creator and actor Don Little has courted attention on social media after his recent moments with Obaapa Christy at the late Obaapanin Nana Akua Fosua II's funeral in Kade.
The royal funeral held on September 4, 2025, in the Eastern Region drew scores of celebrities, including Big Akwes and Twum Barimah, to Kade.
The late Obaapanin Nana Akua Fosua was the queenmother of Kade and had served for over fifty years in that capacity till her demise in 2021 at the age of 105 years old.
She was the second-longest serving queenmother of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.
Video of Kadehemaa's funeral is below
Obaapa Christy carries Don Little
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Obaapa Christy was spotted with Don Little resting comfortably in her arms like a baby.
The diminutive actor, who is believed to be over 30 years old, was thrilled as the gospel singer cared for him in her soft arms.
Don Little appeared disappointed when an individual tried to cut short his experience and forcefully yanked him out of Obaapa Christy's arms.
Obaapa Christy performs at Kadehemaa's funeral
At the late Obaapanin Nana Akua Fosua II's funeral in Kade, Obaapa Christy took the stage to perform.
The award-winning singer thrilled the mourners with some of her classic hit songs, including Hyebre Sesafo.
Ghanaian business mogul Twum Barimah was seen spraying cash on the singer during her performance.
Before her performance, Obaapa Christy led some celebrities at the funeral to exchange pleasantries with the late royal leader's family members.
Video of Obaapa Christy performing in Kade below
Obaapa Christy and Don Little's moments in Kade stir reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.
korantemaaofosuhe said:
"He thinks he’s still a child 😂.""
prince_daterush commented:
"My grandma….was always at her house to play with her great great grand children…nana rest well ….Ahenbronoso😢….."
anitarita_love33 wrote:
"Proud Okyeman that is my hometown oooo KADE ✌️🙏🇺🇸."
fafali_elikem shared:
"So they kept the body for four years, or they've already buried her."
Don Little drives at top speed
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Don Little had been spotted flaunting his driving skills in a viral video.
A police motor drove ahead of the Kumawood star, which possibly means that he had security personnel paving the way for him to drive smoothly and without traffic.
At one point, Don Little drove so close to the motor that people who commented asked him to slow down so he would not knock down the police officer. The actor was once accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, but he maintains that the rumours were not true.
