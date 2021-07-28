It looks like Miss Schwar has to work harder on her excuses for dancing to Wendy Shay's performance

Schwar initially claimed she danced because she liked the Shatta Wale part of the song

She later claimed she danced because she was drunk

Afia Schwar's claim that she danced to Wendy Shay's performance at the launch of the 2021 Ghana Music Awards UK only because she was drunk has been mocked by Ghanaians.

In a new video posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Schwar claimed she didn't know the RuffTown artiste was the one performing when she got on the dance floor because she was inebriated.

Schwar's response followed Shay throwing shade at her. The former is said to have a deep-seated dislike for the latter.

A lot of people generally do not believe her explanation.

Marian Carlose Kankam said: "Edey pain am rough, you were not drunk bi fior k)Shades mu Alewa"

Pearl Ama Zigah shared the same sentiment: "she can lie oooo....2021 dier its not her year kraaaaa..... defeat sorrr"

Maame Afia Pokuaa seems excited about the defeat of Afia: "Afia I beg this one over u,u figure say u bi king Kong, ako wo ho,ewura wura wo rough.Abooooooooozigi"

Tamanja Job shares some details: "The punch from Wendy Shay has damaged the brains of Afia paaa ....... she cooked up lies to cover the shame but ended up shooting her in the foot .....in one breathe, she was dancing with Wale, in another breathe she was dancing because she thought it was patapa that was performing, claiming she was drunk. Hw3 ntro kas3i si? ..... Charlie, Wendy Shay, you kill am. Fa belt nu"

Kumasi Dangote decided to introduce the word to something new: "Update your dictionaries. A new synonym for the word "Shameless" is "Afia Schwa" Example: I was really Afia Shwar when I saw her nakedness"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, known as Afia Schwar when she took a swipe at Twene Jonas.

In a series of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the actress, Afia Schwar was seen showing off portions of her home to the popular US-based Ghanaian.

