Once a familiar presence on the screens of Kojo Sheldon Studios' followers, Queen Takyiwaa is finally addressing the questions that have trailed her absence.

Queen Takyiwaa Breaks Silence on Why She’s No Longer With KSS; Peeps React

For weeks, her disappearance from the content space sparked speculation, with online chatter attempting to fill in the blanks. Now, the young media personality has stepped forward with her side of the story, setting a clearer tone around her departure.

Takyiwaa built a reputation through lively engagement and a confident on-screen presence that connected easily with audiences.

Her interactions with the production team had earned her notable online traction, making her absence even more noticeable.

In a video posted on her newly created YouTube platform on Thursday, February 12, 2026, she tackled the rumours head-on, bringing context to the situation while correcting narratives she described as inaccurate.

Queen Takyiwaaa's exit from KSS sparks

Contrary to circulating assumptions, she stressed that her decision was calm and intentional rather than dramatic. According to her, there were no disputes or dismissals behind the scenes.

Instead, she framed the move as part of her professional growth, pointing to her long-standing desire to explore fresh opportunities.

“I have no issue with the KSS team. I resigned for other opportunities,” she stated, reinforcing her stance with composure.

While she stopped short of detailing her next destination, she hinted at a pattern of embracing new ventures whenever the timing feels right. That explanation has drawn mixed responses online, with supporters applauding her courage to evolve, while others continue to debate the timing of her exit.

Even so, her remarks have redirected the conversation, replacing speculation with perspective. As attention gathers around her next chapter, Takyiwaa’s message underscores a familiar reality that digital media transitions often mark ambition rather than conflict, and audiences remain keen observers of every turn.

