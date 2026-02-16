Swiss-based investigative group INPACT detailed findings showing Ghanaians killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine

Russia has intensified recruitment campaigns targeting vulnerable young Africans and exploiting socio-economic issues

There have been concerns over the treatment of African recruits in Russian army, viewed as expendable in warfare

Swiss-based investigative group INPACT has shared a list of Africans who have died fighting for Russia in its war on Ukraine

Among this list are 55 Ghanaians, the second foreign casualty figure after Cameroon, which has recorded 94 deaths.

Swiss-based investigative group INPACT says it has verified a list of Ghanaians who died in the Russia-Ukraine war fighting for Russia. Credit: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

In a report from the investigators, the group warned that the Russian Federation has intensified its efforts to address the shortage of personnel in the Russian armed forces by targeting desperate and vulnerable Africans.

The list, which has been shared on X, showed the names, dates of birth and ages of the Ghanaians reportedly killed in action.

There have been longstanding concerns about Russia exploiting Africans and luring them to fight in its war against Ukraine.

The report said Russia as launched a structured recruitment campaign, targeting historic allies in the Global South, with a particular focus in Africa.

"This campaign aims to recruit and deploy African nationals to the Ukrainian theatre, leveraging transnational networks that exploit persistent socio-economic vulnerabilities."

INPACT said recruitment tactics target young people aspiring to pursue higher education abroad.

The group said it has a list of 1,417 nationals from African countries with their full name, date of birth, military registration number, the date they signed their military contract in Russia, and their citizenship.

It also has a list detailing those killed in action with thier name, date of birth, military service number, contract signing date, recorded date of death, number of months enlisted before death, citizenship, and unit of affiliation within the Russian army.

INPACT said it verified the details by investigating the digital traces, including social media postings, left by the purported recruits.

It said it identified a sufficient number of individuals who had posted about their time in Russia and military involvement to conclude that the list was legitimate.

The overwhelming fears are that the Africans in the Russian army are treated as cannon fodder.

INPACT noted that these recruits have been integrated into assault waves designed to overwhelm Ukrainian defensive lines, contributing to a strategy of attrition.

How is Russia getting African recruits?

For the recruitment tactics, INPACT identified the use of travel agencies operating as logistical intermediaries.

There has also been the involvement of local pro-Russian individuals and organisations as well as recruitment networks based on co-optation as former recruits become recruiters themselves.

The report noted that these schemes rely heavily on bogus job offers, promises of education or administrative regularisation, and irregular immigration channels.

Previous reports have found that Russia has been luring some people from Africa to fight for it in its war on Ukraine.

The Telegraph, for example, reported that some Africans are being lured by Russia to fight in its war on Ukraine via shampoo factory ads.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, having annexed Crimea in 2014.

Africans are reportedly being lured to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war via shampoo factory ads.

Source: Getty Images

At least one million Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the assault began, according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

While the great majority of recruits are poor Russians, the need for new manpower has led the government to recruit elsewhere, as well as import 10,000 soldiers from North Korea.

Woman cries after son tricked into fighting for Russia

YEN.com.gh reported that a Kenyan woman was concerned about the seeming disappearance of her son, who reportedly travelled to Russia for work.

Jane Wangari Kibocho said her son, Reuben, was promised employment in Russia but is believed to have been caught up in its war with Ukraine.

Source: YEN.com.gh