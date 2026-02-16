Ghana's Communications Minister, Sam George and his wife have melted hearts with a lovely video on Valentine's Day

In a video, the Minister is seen singing a love song to his wife, while she also replied, displaying their affection for each other

The lovely bond between the two love birds has sparked massive reactions on social media as users dropped comments

The Minister of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, widely known as Sam George, and his wife, Vera George, have wowed Ghanaians on social media with a lovely Valentine's Day video of themselves.

The couple who tied the knot on August 4, 2012, has always proven that their love is one in a million. Earlier, the Minister acknowledged his supportive wife, tagging her as an indigenous woman.

As Saturday, February 14, 2026, was Valentine's Day (a day of love), Sam George and his wife stormed Kwabena Kwabena’s ‘Love Night Concert’ at Grand Arena to spend some quality moments together.

In a viral video, the two love birds were seen looking at each other eyeball to eyeball as they sang Stonebwoy's love song ‘Everlasting’ to each other.

The short but heartfelt moment between the couple sparked massive admiration on social media.

Sam George and wife celebrate 17 years of love

On Monday, August 4, 2025, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, shared a heartfelt message to his wife, Veral George, as they celebrated their 17 years of love.

In the post, he expressed deep appreciation to his wife while reflecting on his journey with her.

“Today marks 17 years of our love journey and 13 years of marriage. Our love story has been a reflection of life's highs, lows, joys, and tears. We have built a union built on love and respect for each other," he wrote.

Sam George acknowledged the important role his partner plays in his life, describing her as “a wonderful partner, lover, mother, wife, but most importantly, friend.”

"I cherish the bond we share and look forward to the next chapters of our story. I loved you that first day, today, tomorrow, and every tomorrow after,” he said.

Vera George, under the MP's post, reacted with an inspiring message for her dear husband.

"With God in our boat, we will continue to have reason to smile on this journey. You rock my world, Papi. Cheers to many more years of love and bliss. I love you ."

Reactions to Sam George and Wife's video

Princess Citami wrote:

"You see how peaceful these new government officials are? Just because they're doing their jobs well, they freely hang out with their loved ones in public places with no shame. But those mismanaging our resources and doing nothing, can't show up in public places. I'm happy for my country, Ghana. Ghana is becoming a better place."

Nana Yaw Daakyehene wrote:

"Chop love. It is very necessary, besides all work and no play makes Sammy a dull boy. Mrs thanks for putting that smile on his face.”

Brother Enoch wrote:

“I love this. You can tell he's very close to his wife. Just like me.”

Candy wrote:

“Love is sweet, but when money enters, it's sweeter.”

Sam George describes partner as housewife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on an old video of Sam George stating that his partner was a housewife after he claimed his wife takes care of him during a vetting for his ministerial position.

The resurfaced video sparked outrage on social media as many believed the Minister might have lied to the vetting committee.

