Little girl gets emotional as she meets her baby brother for the first time

An adorable little kid has got social media talking after getting emotional when she saw her baby brother for the first time

In a video that was shared on Instagram, the little girl couldn't control her tears of joy as she embraced the sleeping baby

The little girl, who became a big sister to a cute little baby, has further proven that kids are so adorable to have around

An adorable video has got people talking on social media in which a little girl could be seen getting emotional while meeting her baby brother for the first time.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @la_beaute_africaine, the little girl embraced the sleeping baby as her tears of joy flowed.

The little girl couldn't control her tears of joy as she saw her baby brother for the first time. Photo credit: @la_beaute_africaine

The person making the video said nothing as they captured the beautiful moment between big sis and her kid brother.

Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut also shared the video on his page. He wrote:

"Awwwww! Mummy just got back home after delivery and she’s meeting her younger brother for the first time. Awwww."

Many react to the heartwarming video

@30bgnurse said:

"Awwwwww, till they both start scattering the house in 6 months time."

@thescarletgomez commented:

"Wow so beautiful to watch! So much emotion and compassion at such age."

@n6oflife commented:

"My Ovariessss…"

@pretty.juddy wrote:

"Awwwnn... Siblings love, she's like she's gat her bro for life."

Little boy drives mum in his car

In other news, a video emerged on social media in which a little boy could be seen driving his mother and his younger sibling in his portable car.

In the heartwarming video, the boy and his family stepped out of their apartment, ready to hit the town. He then opened the vehicle door for his mum who hopped in with a child she was carrying.

The three of them were already wearing their face masks before leaving their apartment, and once the boy sat in the driver's seat, he displayed the driving skill that got many praising him on social media.

Source: Yen.com.gh