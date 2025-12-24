Yaw Sarpong has been spotted publicly for the first time after the sudden demise of his close friend and bandmate, Maame Tiwaa

In a video, the embattled gospel musician was honoured with an award at his residence amid his recovery from health issues

Yaw Sarpong's latest public appearance has triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Embattled veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Yaw Sarpong has made a rare public appearance days after his bandmate Maame Tiwaa's death on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

The Ghanaian music industry was sent into a state of mourning after news emerged that Maame Tiwaa had passed away at 60. The cause of her death was not specified.

The late singer had been renowned for her role as a prominent member of the iconic Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo music group for many years before her death.

Nana Poku Ashis, the manager of the music group, announced the news of Maame Tiwaa's death in an emotional social media post.

Yaw Sarpong's bandmate had been active in the weeks leading up to her death. She performed at the birthday celebration of Apostle Abraham Lamptey of Believers House of Worship, which was held at the end of October.

Earlier in the year, she performed at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Maame Tiwaa also received the Lifetime Achievement award on behalf of the embattled Yaw Sarpong at the prestigious awards event.

Before her death, she was also a caretaker of her music bandleader, who has been recovering from a stroke for over a year now.

A one-week observance event will be held at the Bantama Presby School Park in the Ashanti Region on January 7, 2026.

Yaw Sarpong makes appearance after Tiwaa's death

On Monday, December 22, 2025, executives of the Akrofi Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), in partnership with Thinking Minds Ghana, Yaw Sarpong's residence at the New Jerusalem Worship Centre in Sokoban-Ampayoo, Ashanti Region.

The delegation led by the foundation's CEO, Reverend Susana Akrofi, honoured the embattled gospel singer for his contributions to the music industry for many decades.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the Akrofi Foundation CEO presented a plaque, citation and money to Yaw Sarpong as part of their visit.

The embattled gospel singer appeared to have made significant progress in his recovery and looked much healthier as he posed for the camera with the foundation's executives following the award presentation.

Prophet Kwadwo Atta, who received the awards on behalf of Gospel Legend Yaw Sarpong, also thanked Akrofi Foundation for their unwavering support.

Yaw Sarpong's stroke and recovery journey

Yaw Sarpong has been on a recovery journey following a stroke he suffered in early 2024. The illness left him bedridden and unable to perform with his Asomafo Band, leading to public appeals for financial assistance to cover his medical expenses.

His health issues drew the attention of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who visited him at his residence in the Ashanti Region with prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials and offered financial support.

In recent months, Yaw Sarpong has been spotted at numerous church events with his musical band.

Yaw Sarpong's appearance amid recovery stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Obofo 1 Gh commented:

"Glory be to God for his life🙏."

Min Isaac Jubal Otubuah wrote:

"Aww, Maame Tiwaa. Hmm, rest on 🙏."

Sister Abi Music Official said:

"God bless you."

Yaw Sarpong's wife appears after Tiwaa's passing

