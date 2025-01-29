A Kumawood camera operator is the new owner of Akrobeto's Ghana-made Kantanka saloon vehicle

The camera operator claims the renowned actor and comedian gave the car out to him as a gift

The actor's heartwarming gesture comes after his recent upgrade to a brand new model of the Kantanka brand

Ghanaian actor Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akorbeto has given his Kantanka Mensah vehicle as a gift.

The new owner of the salon car is a Kumawood cameraman called Kyei who is a protégé of the renowned Kumasi-based Ghanaian film director Jones Agyeman.

According to Kyei, he had an old and faulty Mercedes Benz which kept limiting his effectiveness in his job.

The young camera operator said Akrobeto listened to his plea and promised the young technician to give him a car.

Akrobeto's gift arrived in Kumasi not long after he purchased a brand-new SUV from the Kantanka brand.

The actor who doubles as the host of UTV's Real News satiric program is known for his endearing relationship with Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, the Ghanaian industrialist behind the infamous Kantanka automobile brand.

Recently, he was seen swooning over the features of his new car which he compared to Rolls Royce.

His salon car which now belongs to Kyei also has some intriguing features. Kyei who has already taken the car out for his first ride has shared his admiration for the car's push to shart and open-top features.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kyei talked more about Akrobeto's car which he purchased in 2018.

Kyei established that the renowned actor had a habit of giving out his cars.

"From what I've seen, this is the third time he has given out his car. He dashed his Venza and Corolla before the Kantanka Mensah which I received."

In Kyei's account, he added that despite Akrobeto's benevolence, the actor maintains a humble personality and warns his beneficiaries not to overly praise him for his gesture.

