NAM1 jabs Amerado as he reacts to trending beef with his signee Obibini

NAM1 has waded into the ongoing rap battle between Obibini and Amerado Burner

The CEO of Zylofon Music backed his artiste Obibini and Amerado and dropped his own punchlines

NAM1 also hinted at an upcoming concert that would have Obibini as the headline artiste

CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1, has waded into the viral beef between rappers Amerado Burner and his own signee, Obibini.

The businessman took to micro-blogging site Twitter to give props to Obibini for teaching Amerado Burner a bitter lesson with his rap dexterity.

NAM1 who also doubles as the CEO of defunct Menzold Dealership, dropped his own rap lines as he punched Amerado Burner for challenging his signee to a rap battle.

Nana Appiah Mensah, in his recent outing hinted at an upcoming concert that was going to have Obibini headlining the entire event.

The Menzgold CEO's Twitter post read: "Heard my son is busy pitpatting, punning & peeing on a peasant’s poodle carcass in a puddle. Hold it @Obibiniboafo #wudinis. M7 are u ready for a big concert? Get the #YardieRemix loud & on replay. Bless up @Amerado_Burner #wudinis #RapCulture #GhMusicBiz #zylofonMusic #godking"

Many Twitter users took to the comment section to react to NAM1's post.

As usual, aggrieved customers of Menzgold came into the comment section with vile.

One commenter wrote: "You don’t want to pay Ghanaians so you are writing big Grammar, Big Grammar no Dey pay bills oo, Big Grammar Na Scam"

Meanwhile, decorated Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo famed as Sarkodie has given massive props to young rapper Amerado Burner over similarities in their rap style.

While speaking in an interview with UK's Tim Westwood, Sarkodie said he realized that Amerado's energy and rap style were similar to his.

Tim Westwood added that when Amerado gave a freestyle on his radio show, he covered his eyes and said he could hear Sarkodie.

In explaining the similarity, Sarkodie indicated that Amerado was weaned off the batch of rappers who saw his (Sark) rise.

