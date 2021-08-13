Pastor Faith Oyedepo has said any women organisation that attempts to question the position of the man in the family is under a demonic influence

The wife of Winners Chapel founder, Bishop David Oyedepo, said God expects women to be in subjection to their husbands

Reactions have trailed her statement on social media as many who flooded the comment section of her post agreed with her

Pastor Faith Oyedepo, the wife of Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has described as demonic any women organisation that attempts to question the position of the man in the family.

Taking to her Facebook page to make the statement, the cleric's wife said God expects women to be in subjection to their husbands just as the church is subject to Christ.

Pastor Faith Oyedepo has got people talking on social media with her statement. Photo credit: Faith Abiola Oyedepo

In her words:

"Any woman or women’s organization that attempts to question the position of the man in the family should be regarded as being under a demonic influence.

"God expects that just as the Church is subject to Christ in everything, even so, women should be in subjection to their husbands in everything."

Pastor Faith shared a photo of herself reading the bible as she sent her message to women around the world.

Social media reacts to Pastor Faith's statement

Social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reacting, Davidstan E Chukwuemeka said:

"Truth must be told all the time. Keep pushing the truth our Glorious mother in the Lord."

Pascalis Mokoloko commented:

"Hmmm powerful mother."

Kelli Benjamin wrote:

"Tell them again mama."

Ashlock de Ashe said:

"Well said mummy."

In similar news, Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has advised women against getting married if the feminist revolution is their vision.

The Christian cleric gave the advice while talking to members of his congregation. The video was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial.

He asked members of his church to be obedient to the word of God and warned women against joining the feminist revolution.

The cleric said the marriage won't work if a woman joins the feminist revolution because she won't be able to submit to her husband.

