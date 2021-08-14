The Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat musician uploaded photos from his trip to Dubai

He appeared in the photos rocking designer wear and a bag matching his slacks

Kuami Eugene delivered the photos on his social media platforms

Highlife and afrobeat musician, Eugene Kwame Marfo, known internationally as Kuami Eugene, has served his fans freshness and swag from Dubai city.

The Ghanaian musician has posted photos he took in the United Arab Emirates on his Instagram page, posing by the luxurious vehicle that chauffeured him.

The Dollar On You hitmaker appears in the photos rocking a designer outfit, dark shades, and a bag matching his slacks.

Dollar On You: Kuami Eugene shows swag; drops photos showing off his expensive life in Dubai. Image: Kuami Eugene

Source: Instagram

Captioning the adorable photos, Kuami Eugene wrote: ''Christian Dior .''

Source: Yen Newspaper