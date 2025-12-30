A Ghana-based Nigerian expressed surprise after spotting a working television inside a trotro bus in Ghana

He compared Ghana’s public transport favourably to Nigeria’s, praising the vehicle’s neat condition and comfort

The viral video sparked mixed reactions online, with Ghanaians debating public transport standards and content authenticity

A Ghana-based Nigerian has stirred reactions online after being surprised to find a television inside a Ghanaian public transport bus, locally known as 'trotro.'

The yet-to-be-identified Nigerian man sparked a lighthearted conversation after he compared the standard of public transit between Ghana and his home country.

In a trending video, the man documented his journey, expressing surprise and admiration for the in-transit entertainment. He shared how his fellow passengers found it weird while he recorded his amusement.

"As I was doing this video inside this Ghana public transport bus, they were laughing at me," he explained.

He went on to clarify the reason for his amazement.

He said:

"They don't know that this kind of thing, I have not seen it in Nigeria. That is why I was doing the video."

Nigerian man shares trotro experience

The foreigner was impressed by the TV located inside the trotro, a sight that he claimed was very rare in Nigeria. Sharing his experience further, he was also impressed by the vehicle's condition. He compared it with the public transport in his home country.

In his words:

"It is also decorated very neatly. It's like as if like I'm inside VIP, but it's a normal trotro here in Ghana."

He added:

"In Nigeria, even their bus is not good, talk more of having a working television perfectly."

The video, shared on X, has been embraced by Ghanaians, gathering over 71,000 views.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Nigerian man trotro experience

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@wtf_theop said:

"Nigeria demma own, if you see am, you go feel sad bro. 😂"

@JonBenjamin19 wrote:

"Maybe Nigerians just see Ghana as a place to taste proper jollof rice?"

@RubyEsther3 commented:

"What kind of timidity is this? what do you mean by you have never seen TV inside a bus in Nigeria? Everyone just wants to lie in the name of content."

@AllisonFixsd stated:

"Charley, Ghana is not China technology. Wise, stop trying to use scope to call your friends to come to Ghana. I’m feeling like this trend is becoming an invasion; soon they’ll overcrowd our country and drag our land with us. Nigerians must go back, oooh."

@danieldammy07 wrote:

"In Lagos, some few years back. BRT has TV. I don't know if it's still the same now."

Nigerian, Ghanaian compare passport strength

