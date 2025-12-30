Popular hiphop artiste Koo Ntakra almost lost his life in a near-fatal car accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on December 25, 2025

The former MTN Hitmaker winner showed videos from the accident scene and shared an update on his health condition

Many Ghanaians took to social media to share emotional messages to sympathise with Koo Ntakra after the accident

Popular Ghanaian rapper Isaac Akuaba Kumah Akuffo, known by his stage name Koo Ntakra, was involved in a near-fatal accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway during the Christmas celebrations.

Rapper Koo Ntakra survives a near-fatal car accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on December 25, 2025.

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, December 20, 2025, the 2013 winner of the MTN Hitmaker reality show took to his official Instagram page to share a video of his severely damaged white Toyota vehicle by the roadside after the unfortunate incident.

What happened to Koo Ntakra?

According to Koo Ntakra, he was driving on the Accra-Kumasi Highway when he was involved in the car accident on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025.

The 2017 Eastern Music Awards' Artist of the Year did not specify the exact cause of his car accident, but it appeared that he survived the unfortunate incident without any significant injuries that could have kept him hospitalised for a long time.

In a short message that accompanied the photos of his damaged vehicle, Koo Ntakra expressed his gratitude to God for preserving his life in the near-fatal car accident.

Kelvynboy fractures his ankle after surviving a near-fatal accident.

Source: Facebook

The former MTN Hitmaker winner thanked his fans for their prayers and support throughout his ordeal.

Koo Ntakra also shared an update on his medical condition after the car accident, stating that he was fit and doing well.

He wrote:

"Words can’t be enough to thank you lord. On the 25th of December, 2025, I had an accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway, and by God's grace, I am alive.

"I say a very big thank you to God for saving my life and also to all my fans for your prayers and messages. I am truly grateful to you all. Your man is very fit and doing very well."

The Instagram video showing the badly damaged vehicle of Koo Ntakra after his car accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway is below:

Reactions to Koo Ntakra's car accident

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Evans Odoom wrote:

"The ending of this year is crazy. Why are celebrities getting involved in accidents like that? May what the devil has planned not work."

Wakman Al Mahmud commented:

"The same day, rough rider too had an accident."

Michael Nartey said:

"Thanks be to the Almighty for His protection and guidance."

Nana Bartels wrote:

"It has been scary on the roads these days. Thanks to the creator for your life."

Boakye Yiadom Francis said:

"We thank God for your life, Koo, and please take care when driving, please."

