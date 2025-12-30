Philadelphia City Auditorium has drawn nationwide attention after footage of its modern interior circulated on social media

Ahead of the upcoming Watch Night, the massive centre impressed viewers with high-tech screens and its expansive design

Reactions were sharply divided, with debates ranging from admiring innovation to concerns over priorities and accountability

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah’s church has once again become a major talking point online following the circulation of a video showcasing its facilities.

A video of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah’s state-of-the-art Philadelphia City Auditorium causes massive reactions online. Image credit: Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Footage of the Believers Worship Centre’s grand venue, officially known as the Philadelphia City Auditorium, has courted attention after a video circulating online captured the scale, elegance, and advanced technological design of the structure.

According to a comment on X, the facility is able to accommodate about 30,000 worshippers, positioning it among the largest religious auditoriums in the country.

Beyond its size, attention quickly shifted to the auditorium’s visual appeal, with large, high-definition digital screens carefully positioned within the structure to ensure clear visibility from every angle.

These developments come as the church intensifies preparations for its Watch Night Service on December 31, 2025, with the annual gathering attracting massive crowds.

Philadelphia City Auditorium draws online debate

As the video gained traction, reactions poured in from social media users expressing mixed emotions.

While some praised the vision and investment, others questioned the broader social implications.

@2xnmore wrote:

"Wow, that’s incredibly huge. Now imagine if churches were building factories. Just think about it, don’t bite my head off."

Offering their perspective, @kwakuyeboah22 said:

"He's paid artisans, ECG, water bills, duties on import products. Do you know pple on his payroll? When musicians, comedians, entertainers make money why don't u ask them to build factories. They don't even build event centers to host their own shows. But he's built his event centre."

@Is_me02 commented cautiously:

"The place big ooo, but I hope GRA and ECG people are watching this."

@frank_achie shared:

"People didn’t tell Mr Eazi to build factories with his money, but they want to control this man. Mo y3 jons."

Others focused on the scale of the project. @Mohamme16547700 wrote:

"Imagine every member contributing five cedis weekly, untaxed and unaccounted for. Big business enterprise!"

@_1nepiece added:

"It’s impressive, but building it like a stadium might make it more comfortable."

@nkdon1_ joked:

"Bro, 300,000 capacity o. He should add overflow space for extra 50,000 people."

@__Indisputable_ wrote:

"Masa, I don't wanna hear any 'factory' nonsen... Some rich men are using theirs for exotic cars; no one complained. Allow him do as he pleases with his money."

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's church shares plans for the upcoming 31st Watch Night service, with the scale of the venue trending online. Image credit: Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Adom Kyei-Duah bans selling at Philadelphia City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Philadelphia Movement had issued a firm warning to its members, particularly those planning to sell items during the upcoming December 31 Watch Night event.

In a video shared by SikaOfficial on X, a communicator from the headquarters, whose name was not mentioned, stated that no form of trading would be permitted at the 2025 edition at Philadelphia City.

The spokesperson cautioned that anyone found selling any items at the church's annual event would have these goods seized, while any money made from such sales would also be confiscated.

