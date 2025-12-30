A Nigerian man criticised Ghana’s Detty December celebrations, describing the festive experience as overhyped

He complained about excessive noise pollution and questioned the organisation and branding of the festivities

The viral video sparked mixed reactions online, with Ghanaians defending the country’s holiday culture

A Nigerian man has voiced his disappointment with Ghana's much-celebrated 'Detty December.'

A Nigerian man criticises Ghana's "Detty December" for excessive noise and lack of entertainment. Photo credit: AsakyGRN (X).

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Nigerian man described his 'Detty December' experience as 'overhyped.' His statement reignited reactions on social media.

The Nigerian shared his controversial thoughts after spending the festive period in Ghana. His primary complaint was the overwhelming level of noise pollution he encountered across the city where he resided.

According to him, the constant disturbance had made it difficult to enjoy the season.

"There is so much noise. Every corner, speaker. Every corner, speaker," he lamented.

Nigerian comments on Detty December in Ghana

The Ghanaian government declared December 25, 2025, and December 26, 2025, as public holidays to celebrate Christmas and Boxing Day nationwide. Many locals were seen in several videos enjoying the holidays as they unfolded.

However, the Nigerian national said he found the Ghanaian approach to be less organised and more disruptive.

"In Nigeria, after the 25th, everybody will be indoors," he explained. "The only thing you can be hearing outside is maybe carnivals and... concerts."

Furthermore, he questioned the branding of the festivities, pointing out a perceived lack of local content.

In his words:

"You call it 'Detty December' and Ghanaian artistes are not even performing. I'm not seeing them. So what makes it 'Detty December'?"

His conclusion was blunt:

"I'm not seeing anything 'Detty' about this December."

The video shared on X has sparked mixed reactions, garnering over 100,000 views.

The X video is below:

Reactions to Nigerian man's Detty December comment

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@MrDwein said:

"Bet homie didn’t even attend a single show, bro. The rich are living good and having fun. Tell him to go back to Nigeria and have fun over there. Lol."

@Riiyikeh stated:

"Detty December hits differently depending on the city."

@Ounjemiladan wrote:

"Their country is not even better than ours, except for the electricity part. Ghana is nowhere close to Nigeria; the citizens are just hyping themselves. Nothing is special."

@phoenix_bld_ commented:

"Brother is outside, at night, with light, no noise from generators, recording his video freely with no fear of being kidnapped. That alone is a win for Detty December in Ghana. No need to thank us, you are welcome brother. 🤣"

Man praises President John Dramani Mahama for making Nigerians live comfortably in Ghana. Image credit: JDM/X, Kasachannel/TikTok

Nigerian references Mahama upon relocating to Ghana

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Nigerian man who relocated to Ghana opens up about the personal reasons behind his move.

In sharing his experience, he highlighted Ghana’s governance and openly praised President John Dramani Mahama for the leadership he believes is making a difference.

He claimed he moved to Ghana with no money, but now works and is living a much better life.

