Khloé Kardashian denies taking back baby daddy Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian has reportedly denied that she and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson are back together

The reality TV star took to social media after rumours of their relationship started circulating online and viciously clapped back at a troll

The troll claimed that the influencer had no self-worth for allegedly getting back together with the reportedly cheating father of her daughter

Khloé Kardashian has reportedly denied taking back her allegedly cheating baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. The reality TV star trended on social media recently when it was reported that she and the NBA player are dating again.

The stunner viciously clapped back at a troll who slammed her for reportedly giving True's father another chance. The hater said Khloé had no self-worth after the dating rumours trended online.

Taking to Twitter, Khloe let the female tweep know exactly what she thought of her. The influencer said:

"You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me."

The South African reports that Khloé denied that she and True's pops were giving their troubled relationship another chance. Other tweeps took to her comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on her clap-back. Check out some of their comments below:

@notXpensive2bme said:

"When you accept someone cheating on you over and over again, it says more about you than about Tristan. Yes, he is your daughter's father, but you have no self-worth by taking him back. Love yourself."

@F_M_Stevenson wrote:

"What a horrible thing to say. Let her live her life how she sees fit. Not everything you read online is true, and even if it is, it’s none of our business. She’s a real person, not just your online punching bag."

@louisaBB commented:

"Girl but did you though??? Not a good example for girls out there to tolerate cheating and to tolerate someone who clearly does not love or respect you."

@Janrihanchor added:

"No Khloé, it says more about you!"

Khloé Kardashian takes Tristan Thompson back

In related news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Khloé Kardashian has shocked the world by taking back her cheating baby daddy Tristan Thompson for the third time. Mirror reported that Khloé has decided to give Tristan another chance even though he broke her trust and humiliated her yet again.

An insider told In Touch that Khloé is “desperate to make it work” and that Tristan has “promised to do better.” Khloé just wants her family together and forgiving Tristan is the only way she knows how.

All Khloé has ever wanted was for True to have a whole and happy life, and it seems she is really doing all she can to make that happen. Khloé is sacrificing her dignity and self-respect just to have her family together, or so it seems.

