Who is Hamish Linklater? Age, movies, net worth, kids, latest updates

Hamish Linklater is an American actor best known for his role in Matthew Kimble in the TV series The New Adventures of Old Christine. He has worked in theatres, films, and television. Amongst his best productions, he has excelled in Shakespeare. Besides acting, he is a playwright whose first play was Vandal.

Early life

Hamish Linklater was born 45 years ago, on July 7, 1976, at Great Barrington, Massachusetts, US. His mother is a well-known dramatic vocal trainer. Kristin Linklater is a Scottish-born professor of theatre. She is also the Chai of the acting division at Columbia University. Hamish's father is known as James Lincoln Cormeny.

Hamish was brought up by his mother single-handedly. The American actor grew up in Berkshires, where his mother founded the Shakespear & Company drama troupe.

Hamish's maternal grandparents are Marjorie Linklater, an arts campaigner and Eric Linklater, a novelist. In addition, he has two uncles, Magnus Linklater, a journalist, and Andro Linklater, a writer.

He went to the Commonwealth School, Boston, graduatinging in 1994 and joined Amherst College.

Career

Hamish Linklater started doing small Shakespear roles while he was eight years old. However, his first big-screen appearance was in 2000’s Groove. His outstanding performances made him recognized, and he has appeared in multiples of movies and television series. The following are Hamish Linklater's movies he has appeared in and his roles.

Groove as David Turner (2000)

as David Turner (2000) Final draft as Marty (2003)

as Marty (2003) A short film, Sailor's Girl (2005)

(2005) Everything’s Gone Green as William (2005)

as William (2005) Fantastic Four as Leonard (2005)

as Leonard (2005) Affair Game as Henry (2006)

as Henry (2006) The Violent Kind as Frank (2008)

as Frank (2008) I’m Coming Over as Buffalo (2011)

as Buffalo (2011) The Future as Jason (2011)

as Jason (2011) Battleship as Cal Zapata (2012)

as Cal Zapata (2012) Lola Versus as Henry (2012)

as Henry (2012) 42 as Ralph Branca (2013)

as Ralph Branca (2013) Redemption Trail as David (2013)

as David (2013) Angriest Man in Brooklyn as Tommy Altmann (2014)

as Tommy Altmann (2014) One More Time as Tim (2015)

as Tim (2015) Ithaca as Tom Sprangler (2015)

as Tom Sprangler (2015) The Big Short as Porter Collins (2015)

as Porter Collins (2015) A Midsummer Night’s Dream as Lysander (2017)

as Lysander (2017) Paper Year as Noah Bearinger (2017)

as Noah Bearinger (2017) You Can’t Say No as Miles (2017)

as Miles (2017) Unicorn Store as Gary (2019)

as Gary (2019) 10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up as Benjamin (2020)

as Benjamin (2020) Dead For a Dollar ( Post Production)

Hamish has also appeared in television series such as;

Gideon's Crossing as Dr Bruce Cherry (2000-2001)

as Dr Bruce Cherry (2000-2001) Live From Baghdad as Richard Roth (2002)

as Richard Roth (2002) Happy Family as Todd Brenan (2003)

as Todd Brenan (2003) Dragnet as Kevin Grimes (2003)

as Kevin Grimes (2003) American Dreams as Pvt. Stan Silver (2004)

as Pvt. Stan Silver (2004) 5ive Days to Midnight as Carl Axelrod (2004)

as Carl Axelrod (2004) The New Adventures of Old Christine as Matthew Kimble (2006 – 2010

as Matthew Kimble (2006 – 2010 Pushing Daisies as John Joseph Jacobs (2007)

as John Joseph Jacobs (2007) Ugly Betty as Evan York (2008)

as Evan York (2008) The Big C as Dave Cooper (2012)

as Dave Cooper (2012) Law & Order Special Victims Unit as David Morris (2012)

as David Morris (2012) The Good Wife as David LaGuardia (2012 - 2013)

as David LaGuardia (2012 - 2013) The Newsroom as Jerry Dantana (2013)

as Jerry Dantana (2013) The Crazy Ones as Andrew Keanelly (2013- 2014)

as Andrew Keanelly (2013- 2014) Legion as Clark Debussy (2017 - 2019)

as Clark Debussy (2017 - 2019) Fargo as Larue Dollard (2017)

as Larue Dollard (2017) Monsterland as Dr Joe Keller (2020)

as Dr Joe Keller (2020) Tell Me Your Secrets as John Tyler (2021)

as John Tyler (2021) Midnight Mass as Father Paul (2021)

as Father Paul (2021) Gaslit as Jeb Magruder (Upcoming)

During his acting career, he received a nomination for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for his role Portner Collins in The Big Short film (2015).

In addition, he was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Movie/ Miniseries for his role as Father Paul in the Midnight Mass television series (2021).

Relationships

Hamish Linklater married actress Jessica Goldberg in January 2002. Together they got a daughter, Lucinda Rose Linklater. Hamish and Jessica divorced in 2012.

Linklater married his second wife, Lily Rabe, whom they are together to date. Linklater and Lily have two daughters. Moreover, the recent update is that they are expecting their third-born child anytime.

Hamish Linklater’s wife

Hamish Linklater's wife, Lily Rabe, is an American actress. She is best known for her multiple appearances on the FX anthology horror series American Horror Story. Lily is also famous for Claire Bennigan's role in The Whispers's ABC fiction series. Due to her great performance as Portia in Merchant of Venice, she received a nomination for the Tony Award, Best Actress in Play.

Hamish Linklater’s net worth

Hamish started acting professionally in 2000. Since then, he has accumulated a good amount of wealth. Hamish Linklater’s net worth is $4 million as of 2021.

Hamish Linklater’s fast facts

What is Hamish Linklater's net worth? Hamish Linklater’s net worth is $4 million as of 2021. What is Hamish Linklater Lily Rabe’s profession? She is an American actress, best known for her multiple appearances on the FX anthology horror series American Horror Story. What ethnicity is Hamish Linklater? He was born to a Scottish-born mother. His ethnicity is, therefore, Scottish. What is Hamish Linklater known for? He is known for his credits in films and television series such as 42, Battleship, and Fantastic Four. What is Hamish Linklater’s age? He was born on July 2, 1976. He is, therefore, 45 years old as of 2021. How many followers does Hamish Linklater’s Instagram page have? His page, @therealhamishlinklater, has 35.5k+ followers.

Having been born by a star mother, Hamish Linklater was sure of succeeding in the acting industry. Through hard work and mentorship by his mother, he has excelled in acting, and without a doubt, he is scaling greater heights. Besides acting, he has written his plays, Vandal being his first.

