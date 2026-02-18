Popular Nigerian TikToker Juliet Savage reportedly died on Monday, February 16, 2026, sparking widespread grief online

Fellow content creator Luna Baby announced the tragic news in an emotional post, as funeral videos and tribute messages flooded social media

Fans have thronged Juliet’s TikTok page to mourn her, with many demanding justice and calling for investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death

A popular Nigerian TikToker, Juliet Savage, has reportedly died in heartbreaking circumstances, triggering widespread sorrow on social media.

The content creator, also known as Terry Bella, reportedly passed away during a hospital procedure, with viral videos of her funeral confirming the tragic development.

Reports of Juliet Savage’s tragic death emerged on social media late on Monday, February 16, 2026.

TikToker Luna Baby first reported the news, sharing a video of the deceased content creator, along with a collage of numerous trending videos she had uploaded on her timeline, and a grieving caption.

"May your soul rest in peace, Juliet Savage. Keep resting in peace, my dear friend. I miss everything about you," she wrote.

Friends of the deceased TikToker alleged that she was pregnant with a child for her boyfriend, identified only as Victor at the time of her death, and had decided to terminate it due to unknown reasons.

She reportedly passed away in the attempt, with Luna Baby sharing a warning to her followers in a subsequent post mourning her death, advising them to stay away from the practice.

"RIP, so sad," she wrote, accompanied by a photo of Juliet Savage before switching to pidgin. "Una wey dey remove belle, make una take am easy ooh."

The tragic news of the young creator’s death went viral, amassing over 1 million views, 70,000 likes, and 2,000 comments at the time of this report.

The TikTok video announcing Juliet Savage’s death is below.

Juliet Savage was a young Nigerian content creator, originally from Delta State, who had built a sizeable following with lifestyle content.

She had over 15,000 followers on her julietsavage03 account, with many fans thronging to her page following the tragedy to express their condolences and campaign for justice, with many calling for her boyfriend’s arrest.

Below is a TikTok post shared by Juliet Savage before her untimely demise.

Reactions to Juliet Savage’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic news of content creator Juliet Savage’s death.

Helen Chinasa Okafor said:

"So sorry 😭. May her soul rest in peace. Amen."

Baker flower 🌷 baby wrote:

"I cried after checking her page. Omo, see this fine girl 🥺😩."

elevatedeuro commented:

"I will not die young in Jesus Christ's name, amen."

Adaugo🦅🇨🇮 said:

"Why? How many months did she have left? Chai! May her soul rest in peace."

