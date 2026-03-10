Kyle Walker Calls Time on England International Career
- Ace defender Kyle Walker has retired from international football after representing the England national football team at 5 major tournaments
- The former Manchester City star was part of the England sides that reached the finals of UEFA Euro 2020 and UEFA Euro 2024
- England manager Thomas Tuchel praised Walker’s 14-year international career, while the Football Association confirmed a special tribute for Walker
Veteran defender Kyle Walker has officially stepped away from international football, bringing an end to a distinguished England career that spanned more than a decade.
The 36-year-old confirmed his decision on Tuesday, March 10, closing the chapter on a journey that saw him earn 96 appearances for the England national football team and compete at five major international tournaments.
The former Manchester City star played a key role in one of England’s most competitive eras in recent history.
During his time in the squad, the Three Lions reached the finals of the UEFA Euro 2020 and UEFA Euro 2024, highlighting a period in which the national side consistently challenged for top honours.
Despite his long-standing presence in the England setup, Walker’s international future had become uncertain, as ESPN noted.
Since moving to Burnley FC this season, the experienced right-back has struggled to replicate the form that once made him one of the most dependable defenders in the Premier League.
As a result, a call-up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup appeared increasingly unlikely, ultimately influencing his decision to step aside.
Walker reflects on proud England journey
In a statement announcing his retirement, Walker expressed mixed emotions but emphasised his pride in representing his country for so many years.
The former Manchester City defender said stepping away from the international stage was not easy, yet he feels grateful for everything he experienced in an England shirt.
Walker highlighted how special it was to play at multiple major tournaments and to share the dressing room with teammates and coaches who helped shape his international career.
As RFI stated, he also noted that the time had come for him to close this chapter and look back with satisfaction on what he achieved with the national team.
His final appearance for England came in a 2025 international friendly against the Senegal national football team, marking the end of a 14-year run with the Three Lions.
England FA and Tuchel praise veteran defender
Walker departs the international stage as one of the most experienced players in England’s history. His 96 caps place him among the country’s top 10 most-capped male footballers, underlining his longevity and importance to the squad over the years.
The Football Association confirmed that a special tribute will be held in recognition of Walker’s contributions at a future England fixture following the World Cup.
England manager Thomas Tuchel also paid tribute to the defender, describing him as one of the nation’s outstanding players who fully appreciated the privilege of representing his country.
"I know all England fans will join me in congratulating Kyle on an incredible international career," said England manager Thomas Tuchel.
England vs. Ghana World Cup clash
Source: YEN.com.gh
