A young Ghanaian man has sparked reactions after speaking about the soaring cost of electricity and its attendant effects.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Joy News, the young man indicated that the high cost of electricity has led him to quit his job.

He explained that he now works as a taxi driver in order to earn more money to pay his utility bills.

Shedding more light on his situation, the young man, who looked unhappy, stated that in the past, GH¢50 worth of prepaid credit could last him two weeks.

He lamented that he now spends about GH¢150 on electricity, which still lasts only two weeks. He added that he no longer uses certain electrical appliances in a bid to conserve energy.

“It has affected us a lot in many ways. I was working with a company but due to electricity issues I stopped and now I run my own taxi business. At first, when I bought GH¢50 credit it lasted for two weeks, but now I buy GH¢150 and it also lasts two weeks. Under the NPP, when I bought GH¢20 it could last three days, but now GH¢150 lasts only two weeks. Things we were using before, we have stopped using all those things.”

The young man concluded by saying that although the cedi has appreciated over the year, the prices of goods and services have increased.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 13 comments.

Reactions to man complaining about light bills

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by the young man.

Reagan Morgan commented:

“You see NPP politicians. It was the NPP that accepted the IMF to increase utility tariffs. This man is purely an NPP member.”

Scorpion opined:

“GH¢50 for three weeks for a three-bedroom self-contained house? Ei man.”

SUBO SPEAK indicated:

“GH¢50 for two weeks in a three-bedroom house? Owww, let’s be truthful for once, brother.”

EAS opined:

“He was making sense until he said under NPP he was paying GH¢50. Joy TV itself is an NPP agenda news station.”

Kamil Abdul Alim Kamil added:

“The fuel he used to buy was GH¢200. What about now? The light bill is too much, but he benefited from the dollar because he buys rice, oil, milk, sugar, etc.”

Carlis03 wrote:

“How can you tell me this story? How long have they increased tariffs before you quit your job because of electricity tariffs? Ei Ghana, it is well.”

