A female pastor has gifted a 12-year-old Muslim girl scholarship to complete her secondary school education

Prophetess Rose Kelvin of Prophetess Rose Kelvin Ministry had learnt of the plight of the young girl in the course of her search for a domestic staff

In emotional photos, the mother of the young girl shed tears on her knees in church as she appreciated the pastor for helping her daughter return to school

Prophetess Rose Kelvin, the founder of Prophetess Rose Kelvin Ministry, has awarded a 12-year-old Muslim girl named Latifat a scholarship.

The kind pastor popularly referred to as Mummy Rose was said to have been looking for a domestic staff when she met the girl.

Both the Muslim woman and pastor shed tears Photo Credit: Prophetess Rose Kelvin Ministry

Moved upon seeing a young schoolgirl putting in to fill the role, Rose enquired about her situation and learned that Latifat had dropped out of school due to financial constraints.

Latifat, born to a family of 5, resorted to doing house chores to help her mum who begs for alms after her husband left them two years ago.

Prophetess Rose gave Latifat a scholarship worth N300,000 to help the young girl complete her secondary school education.

In photos shared on the official Facebook page of the prophetess, Mrs Hawau, mother of Latifat knelt in tears in the church to appreciate the kind pastor.

Rose could be seen sobbing softly as she embraced the teary Muslim mum and her child.

Social media reacts

Chinagorom Onuigbo reacted:

"What a wonderful woman of God!! This is what I am praying for God to give me this kind of heart!! Living without giving is insulting our creator because we come into this world with nothing & we can going back with nothing!!! God bless your soul mummy Rose."

Ukamaka Gloria wrote:

"Chaii a woman of dignity, the mouth peace of God, a mother to the motherless, may God continue to lift u higher, more grace ma."

Titilayo Nobore commented:

"Mummy thank you for helping the family in need you are always a great blessing to people thanks again more greace love you."

Obinna Onunkwo said:

"Mummy what you are doing is good but please think home , I ask that the good lord will help you to understand this message. Help our igbo brothers to help us . East west north and south home is the best for now."

