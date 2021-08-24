Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has got her fans praising her over her latest pink photo

Jackie's pinked-themed photo has her painting her face pink, her nails, and also her attire

Popular actress Nana Ama McBrown, and other fans have all heaped massive praises on McBrown

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has stunned her fans and colleague actresses with a new photo in pink.

Jackie glittered in pink right from her face to her dress and fingernails.

The gorgeous actress smiled brightly enough to warm any heart, revealing her white set of teeth.

The photo has been admired by Jackie’s colleagues, her fans, and even those who are not Ghanaians.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

iamamamcbrown: " #BRIMM."

kpillest: "Jackiiieeeeeeeeee."

kyleigh___peplau: "I Love you."

shedkish: "So cute role model."

se.twenty: "Beautiful smile."

preciousauto_: "You are beautiful."

edovia_destiny: "Momma."

dancerichie_: "Cutie."

sweetderek: "My sweet lady always looking so beautiful."

_iammiss_bubune: "Lady in pink."

ceo_akon7: "Love from Sierra Leone West Africa ."

mr.ansa_h: "Nice."

judy_reid2: "Beautiful lady."

gracielajohari: "Perfect."

stevencurtis58: "Beautiful."

Jackie Appiah pulls crowd at African mall

Meanwhile, Jackie was in the news recently following a video of her with a lot of people at an African mall.

Numbering over 200, the people stopped their shopping, came out from the various shops to catch a glimpse at Jackie, perhaps after news went out that the Ghanaian diva was around.

Due to the teeming crowd, some men are seen shielding Jackie as she gorgeously waved at the crowd with her cheerful smile.

Nigerian actor stops car for Jackie Appiah

Meanwhile, Jackie was in the news recently for similarly causing traffic in Nigeria.

Actor Prince Nwafor was so pleased to see Jackie that he jumped out of his car to speak with her.

Jackie has been classified as one of the Ghanaian actresses with class, dignity, and self-respect, and so she is loved all over Ghana and in other countries.

Children of 15 popular celebs

Jackie was also featured in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh in which children of top 15 Ghanaian celebrities were published.

They included Nana Aba Anamoah's son, Yvonne Nelson's daughter, Adjetey Anang, Okyeame Kwame, and 11 others.

