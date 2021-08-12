After the release of Deltarune Chapter 1, many gamers praised it because of its compelling storytelling and a hefty dosage of witty and sarcastic humour that the developer utilised along the way. Deltarune is a game that delights in surprises. One moment you are fighting against an enemy early on in the game, and the next, you cannot decide whether you want to be good or evil. The uniqueness of the role-playing video game and its wide reception from players has made the developer, Toby Fox, eager to release a second instalment of the game called Deltarune Chapter 2.

What do you know about the game? When is its release date, and does a second installation mean the cancellation of Deltarune Chapter 1? Generally, the plan by Toby Fox was to release Deltarune in chapters.

The developer released Chapter 1 in 2018 and made it available for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 gaming platforms. However, the second chapter is still in development, albeit slower than most gamers expect.

Is Deltarune Chapter 2 out?

Deltarune Chapter 2 is not out. However, the developer has not given a clear timeline on when he expects to release the game on gaming platforms. Unlike the time it took to release Chapter 1, Deltarune 2 may take a short period before players start playing it.

When will Deltarune Chapter 2 come out? As of August 2021, the Deltarune Chapter 2 release date remains unknown. The game's development is ongoing, with the last update of its development released in September 2020.

The good news is that phase 1 of the game, or the design phase, is 100% complete. That includes the main design of the game (dialogue) and the initial setup (adding debug tools, documentation).

Everything you should know about Deltarune Chapter 2

Is Deltarune cancelled? Toby Fox, the developer behind Deltarune Chapter 1, has not cancelled the game. The game is available on several gaming platforms, including Microsoft Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4. Here is some information about Deltarune Chapter 2.

The game is in phase 2 of development

Phase 1 of the game is 100% complete, including the leading design and initial setup. The developer is now in phase 2 at the implementation stage. The implementation stage began on 1 May 2020 and ended on 13 August 2020. However, the whole set is not 100% complete.

So far, the developer is at 90% with the art. Game art is all the visual elements you see while playing a game. Apart from game art, the developer has completed 80% of the cutscene or the non-interactive sequences in the video game. Also, the bullet patterns are 70% complete, with most enemies completed, bosses 40% done, and a second pass needed to finish.

Other stages of phase 2 that the developer has started working on include:

Non-bullet battle elements – 30% done, with some ACTs done and enemies fightable. However, interactive ACTs are not completed and require some polishing. The developer has also not programmed outside of bullet patterns.

Audio files – 80% done

Furthermore, most of the maps are not done and require a second pass.

Phase 3 of development is not done

Phase 3 of the game’s development, including balancing, bug fixing, translation, and porting, are 0% done. Since porting is at 0%, the game is not even in a stage where it can run on any gaming platform, like Nintendo direct, before its conversion to other platforms.

Porting tends to take months to complete. The advantage is that they can develop the game for one gaming environment, such as Android, release it, and then port it to other platforms later.

The development of Deltarune Chapter 2 is about 50% done

Since some phases are not 100% complete, it may feel like the development is taking longer. However, polishing takes a lot of time. Therefore, the actual time value of the game’s development is around 50% done. Since the game's creation began around May 2020, the Deltarune Chapter 2 release date 2021 may be near.

The developer has settled on GameMaker as the game engine

Before designing specific aspects of the game, the developer took time to investigate engines alternate to GameMaker. GameMaker was the game engine used for developing Chapter 1 of Deltarune. But the developer was spending much time looking for alternatives. He then decided to go back to GameMaker after all.

Deltarune Chapter 2 will be a base for future game developments

Once the developer finishes and releases Deltarune Chapter 2, the game will be a base to create future chapters from it. That means it will be easier for the developer to develop future chapters, thus shortening the time to release to all gaming platforms. Currently, Toby Fox is using Chapter 1 as a base to build Chapter 2.

Deltarune Chapter 2 trailer is not available

Many fans of the game have recently released videos claiming to have the trailer for Deltarune Chapter 2. However, the only things available are updated screenshots that feature some of the models gamers should expect in Chapter 2. But those models may change as the developer continues to complete the rest of the development phases.

The gameplay in Deltarune Chapter 2 will almost be similar to that of Chapter 1

The second chapter of the game will feature turn-based combat, similar to Deltarune Chapter 1. Gamers should expect bullet hell components. But unlike in the initial version, the bullet hell components will not be the main events. Furthermore, the removal of random encounters is a change made in Chapter 2 of the game.

Deltarune Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited video games among players that have played Deltarune Chapter 1. However, the game is still in development and is about 50% complete. Therefore, although the release date is not confirmed, gamers should expect it to come out in 2021 since the game's development began in 2020.

