Popular social media personality, Nana Ama Asabea, has been posted to teach in a school as part of her national service

Eduane Wura, as she is known on Twitter, made the recent announcement that has gotten social media users reacting

Men, especially, came to express their willingness to come to her school either as students or colleague teachers

Nana Ama Asabea, a popular Ghanaian social media personality, has indicated that she found out she was posted to have her national service in a school.

Declaring this in a Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Asabea also made a hilarious joke about how she would give witty answers to some of the questions posed by her students.

This got a lot of men in particular trooping to the comment section of the tweet to share their thoughts on the new development in Nana Asabea's life.

Nana Ama Asabea, also known on Twitter as Eduane Wura,with the handle @AmaAsabea7, is extremely curvy and this explains the many comments that were shared under her post

Social media comments

Below were some of the social media reactions

@AwoshieStonebw2 stated that he would have been one of the boys who would never miss Asabea's class

If I were to be in your class like I will never miss any class da...

@Madi83344974 gave a hilarious reply to the joke Nana made

Noo Madam is a fruit we can eat it in the night for balance diet too..See-no-evil monkeyFace savouring food

@siddickremedy suggested that the students will always lose concentration

Whether back or front they’ll still lose concentration

@hustlers_dbee was interested in knowing the school she was posted to

Which school are u in

Another lady causing a stir because of her figure

In a recent report, Rebecca Mwinviel Derry, an aspiring general secretary for the Students' Representative Council (SRC) for the University of Ghana (UG), got social media users going gaga.

On her Twitter handle @RebeccaMDerry, the young lady declared her intention online concerning the election that is to be held on September 10, 2021.

Upon seeing her pictures that reveal her emboldened physique, many netizens particularly the men, have pledged their unflinching support for Rebecca whilst others wished her well.

