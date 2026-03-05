A video of Faustina Fosuh attending a funeral in Asante Mampong has emerged days after viral claims that she had fallen seriously sick

Team Legal Wives' member Ashante Queen alleged that Faustina Fosuh had become bedridden following the death of her son, Kofi Atakorah, in January 2026.

The video of Daddy Lumba's sister at a funeral has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many people expressing doubt over Ashante Queen's claims

A video of Daddy Lumba’s younger sister, Faustina Fosuh, has emerged on social media and stirred reactions amid reports of her being seriously ill.

Daddy Lumba’s Sister Faustina Fosuh Appears at Funeral After Viral Claims She Was Bedridden

Source: TikTok

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, a viral video emerged of prominent Team Legal Wives member, Ashante Queen, alleging that Faustina Fosuh had fallen seriously ill since her son’s death.

Kofi Atakorah, Faustina’s youngest son, was reported to have died in Kumasi in the early hours of January 24, 2026.

His death occurred weeks after the contentious burial of his uncle, Ghanaian highlife great Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

Ashante Queen speaks about Faustina Fosuh

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Agblow1, Ashante Queen claimed Faustina Fosuh was facing karmic justice since her brother’s death.

She alleged that the late musician’s younger sister had become bedridden in the aftermath of her son’s death, attributing her alleged sickness to spiritual means.

Ashante Queen accused Faustina Fosuh of betraying her sister, Ernestina Fosuh, popularly known as Akosua Brempomaa, in the aftermath of Daddy Lumba’s death.

The TikTok video of Ashante Queen speaking about Faustina Fosuh is below.

Faustina Fosuh appears publicly amid sickness rumours

Following Ashante Queen’s viral March 3 accusation, a video of Faustina Fosuh attending a funeral surfaced on social media.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Akosua Trending Gh on Wednesday, March 4, Daddy Lumba’s younger sister showed up at the final funeral rites of Asante Royal Nana Agyenim Boateng II, held in Asante Mampong.

The video of Faustina Fosuh at the funeral stirred reactions online, with many raising questions about Ashante Queen’s prior claim about her health.

The TikTok video of Faustina Fosuh is below.

Reactions to Faustina Fosuh's public appearance

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Faustina Fosuh at a public event amid rumours of her being sick.

Morda🟡⚫️🟢 said:

"Aaaaah, when was that? Because I thought they said she is sick?"

nanaama😍😍😘😘 wrote:

"I don't think this is a new video because I don't think a mourning mother is even allowed to go to such an event."

Nana Anokyewaa commented:

"The man holding her hand was dancing with Abusuapanin in red on Saturday at their funeral, where he said nobody can do the celebration, you can check."

Adansi drama doll 😘 said:

"Ei, wuzii get us ooh🤣🤣🤣."

Team Legal Wives member Ashante Queen claims Faustina Fosuh has fallen ill in the weeks after her son's death. Image credit: @gossips24tv

Source: TikTok

Family confirms Faustina Fosuh's son's funeral date

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Fosuh family confirmed the dates for the final funeral rites of Faustina Fosuh's son.

From an obituary poster shared by the family of Daddy Lumba, Bismark Aboagye Attakoah, who died at the age of 32, will be laid in-state on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the residence of the late highlife legend, followed by the final funeral rites.

