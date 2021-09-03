A Ghanaian Twitter account, @jivan, has recently shared how a lady rejected a boy for being short but ended up dating someone shorter

Tweeps who saw the post seemed convinced that the story was about @jivan himself

Over 800 tweeps headed to the comments section to voice out what they think about the shared post

It appears that a Ghanaian man is using the 'red flag' trend on Twitter as a disguise to open up about an encounter he has with a girl in school.

According to the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on theTwitter handle, @jivan, a lady whose name was disclosed to be Benedicta Maame Akua Simpson aka Miss Spicy WMT told a guy that she dislikes short boys and would not even look at them twice.

This lady however ended up dating another guy in level 400 called Jean Nelson who is 5'6 just two weeks after telling the first guy she is not into short guys.

From the post, the first guy is even taller than Jean Nelson.

The post shared by @jivan was structure to appear to be referring to a totally different person but it appears tweeps are very much convinced that the first guy who was rejected is @jivan himself.

With this notion in mind, tweeps headed to the comments section to express how they feel about the post.

A few of the comments have been listed below;

@Ribaaku said:

This is definitely from a place of pain , please drink water

From @Tejmaha15:

Oldest trick in the book... That gender dislikes nothing... Absolutely nothing. If you like be bald, short, big tummy and a bit dull... Woman dey for youPerson walking

@laitoyia commented:

Lol not necessarily, I use to say that until I met a 5'5 guy who acts like he is 6ft e. It's rare but it happens

From @_Miyin:

This is too specific Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy. I feel your pain bro. And this used to be me.... And now guess who is following a 5'5

@dejackoj2 commented:

My friend’s sister told me she dumped her bf cos he is a smoker but she is now married now to our own friend who is a chained smoker and alcoholic lol women give excuses when they are not feeling you move on .

