Former Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak, and his ex-wife, Rasheeda Adams, are at each other's throats once again.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

This time, the former lovebirds are arguing over the school fees of their two young daughters.

Rasheeda Adams, in a bid to get the school fees of her children which she claims to be GHC63,000, took her husband to the cleaners.

Ras Mubarak and his ex-wife have renewed their hostilities Photo: Ras Mubarak, Rasheeda Adams

Source: Facebook

In a message she sent to him on Whatsapp which's screenshot Mubarak shared on social media, Rasheeda rained invectives on him.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The message sighted by YEN.com.gh had Rasheeda question why Ras Mubarak had paid only GHC10,000 out of the total amount.

She then went on to call him names, describing the former MP as jobless, useless, a church rat, among others.

Rasheeda dared Mubarak to pay his half of the total amount or make her drag him to court to go and pay.

She further threatened to change the names of the children since she was now the only one providing for them.

Photo source: Ras Mubarak

Source: Facebook

Source: Yen